Kim Kardashian Spotted Vacationing In Idaho Following Pete Davidson Split

Single and ready to mingle!

Just weeks after Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson called it quits following nearly a year of dating, it seems the SKIMS founder is still finding ways to enjoy her newly-solo summer.

On Sunday, August 14, Kardashian was spotted soaking up the sun, relaxing while on a boat in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The star was seen sporting a black athletic-inspired swimsuit, completing the look with a pair of futuristic black sunglasses, her blonde tresses swept up in a white claw clip.