Kim Kardashian Spotted Vacationing In Idaho Following Pete Davidson Split
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Single and ready to mingle!
Just weeks after Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson called it quits following nearly a year of dating, it seems the SKIMS founder is still finding ways to enjoy her newly-solo summer.
On Sunday, August 14, Kardashian was spotted soaking up the sun, relaxing while on a boat in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The star was seen sporting a black athletic-inspired swimsuit, completing the look with a pair of futuristic black sunglasses, her blonde tresses swept up in a white claw clip.
LONG DISTANCE DRAMA TO RUMORS OF RECONCILIATION: INSIDE PETE DAVIDSON & KIM KARDASHIAN'S DECISION TO CALL IT QUITS
While Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, have remained tight-lipped on the exact reasoning behind their split, which first made headlines earlier this month, some insiders speculate that distance put a strain on the romance. Davidson has spent most of the summer in Australia filming a new A24 movie entitled Wizards!, quite a ways away from the reality star’s home in Calabasas, Calif.
Although the pair “have a lot of love and respect for each other," it seems the couple “found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” insiders told E! News as their breakup first made headlines.
'HE IS GOING TO WIN HER BACK': PETE DAVIDSON 'IS BEGGING' KIM 'TO GIVE HIM ANOTHER CHANCE
Yet it seems Davidson is still determined to make things work, reportedly maneuvering to win back Kardashian, as OK! exclusively reported last week.
“Pete is fighting to save the relationship,” an insider spilled at the time, claiming that the actor has reached out to both Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner as well as some of her famous sisters “to ask for their help” in woo-ing the reality star.
“Pete is convinced that he can win Kim back,” they continued. “Remember, no one thought someone like Pete would ever date someone like Kim in the first place, but he did. Now he is going to win her back.”
The Daily Mail was the first to report on Kardashian’s recent Idaho sighting.