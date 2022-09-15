Kim Kardashian Shares How She's Coping After Pete Davidson Split: 'I Just Want To Chill For A Minute'
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
“Happily single!”
Weeks after calling off her nine-month relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, it seems Kim Kardashian is enjoying her newfound single status!
On Wednesday, September 14, the SKIMS mogul stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she explained that contrary to swirling rumors, she is “not looking” for a rebound from her internet-breaking romance with the Saturday Night Live alum.
LOOKING FOR HER KEN! NEWLY SINGLE KIM KARDASHIAN ROCKS 'BARBIECORE' LOOK ON INSTAGRAM
"I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking,” Kardashian said, adding that she wants “to chill for a minute” before finding a new flame. “I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that."
Yet when Kardashian, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, is finally ready to dive back into the dating pool, the reality TV maven said she wants to take a new approach when it comes to scouting a potential partner.
“I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum spilled. “Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing."
Part of this, she explained, may include staying far away from fellow celebrities, like Davidson and her former husband, musician Kanye West.
"So, I don't know, maybe a hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm,” she quipped. “I think it's going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that's maybe what I envision.”
EXES SUPPORTING EXES! KIM KARDASHIAN CALLS PETE DAVIDSON A 'CUTIE' FOLLOWING AUGUST SPLIT
Despite her desire to span her romantic prospects beyond the confines of Hollywood, it seems Kardashian has nothing but kind words for Davidson, dubbing the actor “a cutie” during a new interview published on Tuesday, September 6.
“They don’t really make them like him anymore,” Kardashian spilled, calling the comedian “literally such a good person.” “I’m excited for what he has coming up.”