Kim Kardashian Shares How She's Coping After Pete Davidson Split: 'I Just Want To Chill For A Minute'

Yet when Kardashian, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, is finally ready to dive back into the dating pool, the reality TV maven said she wants to take a new approach when it comes to scouting a potential partner.

“I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum spilled. “Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing."

Part of this, she explained, may include staying far away from fellow celebrities, like Davidson and her former husband, musician Kanye West.