Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Giggle and Change Outfits for Thanksgiving: Watch the Fun TikToks!
Thanksgiving fun!
On Thursday, November 23, Kim Kardashian and North West uploaded a series of TikToks in honor of the holiday.
In one clip, the duo showed off their outfit transformations for the the family’s celebration. At the start of the video, Kim stood in black leggings, a black bikini top and some large shades as she and West sang along to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. Alongside the Skims founder, West wore a Mickey Mouse T-shirt, Nike sneakers and Hello Kitty jean shorts.
The video then cut to display the dynamic duo’s new looks as they began to lip-sync and dance to Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” The mother and daughter smiled and giggled in all-white matching ensembles. Kim wore a tight-fitting dress along with a large diamond encrusted chain earrings and necklace set, while North stepped out in a silky shirt and pants and a pair of gray sunglasses.
In addition to the TikTok displaying their makeovers, the pair also uploaded footage of them singing along to Kanye West’s song “Bound 2.” The two ladies were all dressed up as they moved their mouths, saying, “And hey, we made it – Thanksgivin’. So hey, maybe we can make it to Christmas.”
Kim shares North and her three other kids with the infamous rapper, who recently stepped out of the spotlight after making a series of shocking antisemitic remarks.
As OK! previously reported, despite the fact that Kim is North’s primary caregiver, the 10-year-old apparently prefers to stay with her dad.
On the November 2, episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke with her sister Kourtney Kardashian about parenting North.
“She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like, 'Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,'” Kim said of the youngster, who she said is always so happy after seeing Kanye.
The 43-year-old noted that these conversations with her daughter often get emotional, adding, “And she’ll start crying: 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!'”
Kourtney explained that her kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — react similarly when it comes to visiting their dad, Scott Disick.
“They do that at Scott’s too. Like, 'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house, it’s not super big, the vibe’s better,'” Kourtney said. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.”
Kim explained that one of North’s favorite things to do at her father’s house is to make her own food rather than have a chef prepare it for her like at the matriarch's house.
“That’s amazing that you make ramen, you know?” Kim sarcastically quipped.
Kourtney then shared a tradition in her house that has changed her kid’s attitudes.
“I do make pancakes every morning and that has been a game-changer. They love it cause we’re sitting at the table and they’re happier,” she stated.