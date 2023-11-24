Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Giggle and Change Outfits for Thanksgiving: Watch the Fun TikToks!

The video then cut to display the dynamic duo’s new looks as they began to lip-sync and dance to Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” The mother and daughter smiled and giggled in all-white matching ensembles. Kim wore a tight-fitting dress along with a large diamond encrusted chain earrings and necklace set, while North stepped out in a silky shirt and pants and a pair of gray sunglasses.

In addition to the TikTok displaying their makeovers, the pair also uploaded footage of them singing along to Kanye West’s song “Bound 2.” The two ladies were all dressed up as they moved their mouths, saying, “And hey, we made it – Thanksgivin’. So hey, maybe we can make it to Christmas.”