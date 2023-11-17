'That Girl Is Iconic': Paris Hilton Calls Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West a 'Future Entrepreneur'

"I actually used to do that with my sister [Nicky Hilton, 40] every summer in the Malibu Colony," she spilled. "We would both do the same thing, so North is a future entrepreneur and I love that, I love her so much."

It was in Kardashian's GQ cover story that she revealed her tot's business tactics.

"She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them," the mom-of-four, 43, shared. "If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, 'I don’t have any change.'"