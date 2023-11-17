'That Girl Is Iconic': Paris Hilton Calls Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West a 'Future Entrepreneur'
Paris Hilton thinks Kim Kardashian's eldest child is going to follow in their footsteps.
In a new interview, the blonde beauty talked about how her longtime friend recently admitted that daughter North West, 10, "fully scams" people she knows by overcharging them at her lemonade stand.
"I actually used to do that with my sister [Nicky Hilton, 40] every summer in the Malibu Colony," she spilled. "We would both do the same thing, so North is a future entrepreneur and I love that, I love her so much."
It was in Kardashian's GQ cover story that she revealed her tot's business tactics.
"She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them," the mom-of-four, 43, shared. "If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, 'I don’t have any change.'"
Hilton also commented on West's recent social media upload, in which she and a friend recreated a video of her mom and the Simple Life alum being hounded by paparazzi.
"I saw a video they just posted on TikTok of her and her friend dressed exactly like Kim and I at the airport. They had the looks exactly down," the "Stars Are Blind" crooner said. "That girl is iconic."
While the SKIMS founder shares three other kids with ex-husband Kanye West, the socialite welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, 42, last year via surrogate.
"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she announced in January as she introduced son Phoenix. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."
Paris recently expressed her disappointment that social media users were criticizing the 10-month-old's appearance, with some claiming his bigger head meant he had a medical condition.
"🥺😢There are some sick people in this world.☹️," she stated in response. "My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
The former party girl isn't letting the opinions of naysayers bring her down, as she recently swooned over her little one at a Thursday, November 16, event.
"It's exciting to have this next phase in my life and just to have this little angel who just brightens up my day every morning and this smile melts my heart," she shared. "He's my best buddy and I just am obsessed."
