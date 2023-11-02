Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Prefers to Be With Dad Kanye West Because of His Apartment and No Security Detail
Daddy’s girl?
On the Thursday, November 2, episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian had a candid conversation with older sister Kourtney Kardashian about parenting.
The Skims founder particularly pointed out how happy her oldest child, North West, is when she spends time with her father, Kanye West.
“She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like, 'Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,'” Kim confessed, adding that the conversations with North often become emotional.
“And she’ll start crying: 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!'” the mother-of-four recalled of their chat.
Kourtney explained that her kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — have similar sentiments when it comes to visiting their dad Scott Disick’s place.
“They do that at Scott’s too. Like, 'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house, it’s not super big, the vibe’s better,'” Kourtney revealed.
“I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved,” the soon-to-be mother-of-four said.
Kim noted that one of North’s big draws to Kanye’s home was that they whip up their “own food” rather than have a chef make it like at her house.
“That’s amazing that you make ramen, you know?” Kim said in a sarcastic tone.
Kourtney then shared a tradition she has with her kids so they feel like they live a regular life.
“I do make pancakes every morning and that has been a game-changer. They love it cause we’re sitting at the table and they’re happier,” she stated.
Kourtney added that Kim’s kids seem to crave normalcy over luxury, so she suggested she do more average things with them, such as take walks or go out to dinner.
“I’ll do it with Reign where we’re just sitting and talking, and have real focused attention,” she explained. “It doesn’t have to be a crazy thing, you know?”
Kim seemingly took Kourtney’s advice, as a later scene showed the reality TV star and her daughter doing some “one-on-one cooking” together.
As OK! previously reported, on last week’s episode of the family’s hit TV show, Kim opened up about her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, where she talked about parenting her kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.
"I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent," Kim admitted.
"And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say," she continued, referencing the backlash she received for complaining about raising her children alone despite having the help of nannies, chefs, a loaded wallet and a supportive family.
Kim continued: "Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you."