Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Prefers to Be With Dad Kanye West Because of His Apartment and No Security Detail

The Skims founder particularly pointed out how happy her oldest child, North West, is when she spends time with her father, Kanye West.

“She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like, 'Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,'” Kim confessed, adding that the conversations with North often become emotional.