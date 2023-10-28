OK Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian's Family Think She's 'Not the Same Person' Since Marrying Travis Barker: 'They Don’t Like It'

By:

Oct. 28 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Did Kourtney Kardashian change after marrying Travis Barker? According to an insider, the Poosh founder's brood is not the happiest with the pair, who got tied the knot in 2022.

“Some of them tolerate him more than others, and some are less outspoken, but they all share an opinion that Kourtney is not the same person since getting together with Travis, and they don’t like it," a source divulged about the situation.

Kim [Kardashian] believes Travis has been isolating Kourtney from the family and slowly turning her against them,” said the insider. “It’s true that Kourt spends a lot less time with her sisters and is more vocal in sharing how she doesn’t agree with a lot of things they do. She has certainly pulled away.”

The two got married in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kourtney, who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, is taking a step back and trying to drown out the noise so she can focus on their new baby.

“Travis is fully aware of the strained situation, and his solution is to ice the family out,” said the insider. “He and Kourt share a belief that they don’t want drama in their lives, so they prefer to just separate from it.”

As OK! previously reported, Kourtney, 44, and Kim, 43, haven't been getting along throughout the Hulu series The Kardashians.

"Kourtney’s tired of the drama and fighting with Kim," another source divulged, adding that she might walk away from the reality show altogether.

Kourtney Kardashian is currently pregnant with baby No. 4.

"She’s made her position clear: She wants to quit the show after the baby comes," the source continued. "Her heart’s not in it anymore."

In the meantime, after Kourtney, who is currently pregnant, landed in the hospital for having pregnancy complications in September, she is now taking some time to relax.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," Kardashian captioned a photo holding hands with her husband on September 6.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got pregnant naturally.

The two are apparently stepping back from the Kardashian family.

Life & Style spoke to the source.

