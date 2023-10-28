Kourtney Kardashian's Family Think She's 'Not the Same Person' Since Marrying Travis Barker: 'They Don’t Like It'

“Some of them tolerate him more than others, and some are less outspoken, but they all share an opinion that Kourtney is not the same person since getting together with Travis, and they don’t like it," a source divulged about the situation.

“Kim [Kardashian] believes Travis has been isolating Kourtney from the family and slowly turning her against them,” said the insider. “It’s true that Kourt spends a lot less time with her sisters and is more vocal in sharing how she doesn’t agree with a lot of things they do. She has certainly pulled away.”