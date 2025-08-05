Kim Kardashian Dragged by Fans for Putting Tooth Gems on Her Children: 'So Kids Can Choke on Them?'
Kim Kardashian's latest accessory choice for her kids is being seriously questioned.
Fans roasted the reality star, 44, after she decorated her children's teeth with gems on Sunday, August 3.
Kardashian's youngest kids — Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm West, 6 — are all losing their baby teeth. The fashion mogul zoomed in on the gaps in their mouths in an Instagram carousel, declaring, "The tooth fairy has been good to us." In several slides, the remaining teeth were adorned with tiny silver gems, Hello Kitty stickers and flowers.
The SKIMS founder kicked off her photo dump with a selfie holding her son while a bloody tooth dangled from the top of his mouth. Saint wrote the "tooth fairy" a letter asking for "Robux," and his mom rewarded him with a Roblox gift card, $2 bill and handwritten note with gold glitter inside.
Fans, however, weren't amused by the post.
"Not the teeth gems on a toddler's teeth 😩🤦🏻♀️," one fan commented, while over 2,500 others "liked" in agreement.
"So kids can choke on them? 🙄," another user worried.
Others defended Kim and claimed the tooth gems were perfectly safe.
"They’re literally going to fall out anyway! It’s tooth glue! My Daughters and I do it all the time and we have perfect teeth," one person explained.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
SKIMS Face Wrap Controversy
The mom-of-four also got in trouble last week for launching SKIMS face sculptwear, which several fans claimed preyed on women's insecurities.
"SKIMS: making women feel bad about themselves since 2018," one person said, while another quipped, "Propaganda I’m not falling for. Feeling like I shouldn’t age or look like I’ve aged."
"CAN WE LET WOMEN LIVE OMG," a third user wrote.
Kim celebrated the launch with an upbeat Instagram Story unboxing.
"Okay, guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity," she said. "This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it’s just this amazing jaw support...it just snatches your little chinny chin chin...it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house."
A plastic surgeon exclusively told OK! he isn't buying the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap's supposed benefits.
"This isn't a sculpting, lifting or shaping device. It’s basically a facelift/neck lift or chin lipo post-op wrap dressed up in SKIMS branding," said Dr. Akshay Sanan, a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston, Mass. "It just hugs your face tightly and hopes for the best. You’re better off saving your money or using it to book a real consultation."