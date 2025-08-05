NEWS Kim Kardashian Dragged by Fans for Putting Tooth Gems on Her Children: 'So Kids Can Choke on Them?' Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Fans called out Kim Kardashian for allowing her kids to decorate their smile with tooth gems. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian's latest accessory choice for her kids is being seriously questioned. Fans roasted the reality star, 44, after she decorated her children's teeth with gems on Sunday, August 3.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian has four children.

Kardashian's youngest kids — Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm West, 6 — are all losing their baby teeth. The fashion mogul zoomed in on the gaps in their mouths in an Instagram carousel, declaring, "The tooth fairy has been good to us." In several slides, the remaining teeth were adorned with tiny silver gems, Hello Kitty stickers and flowers. The SKIMS founder kicked off her photo dump with a selfie holding her son while a bloody tooth dangled from the top of his mouth. Saint wrote the "tooth fairy" a letter asking for "Robux," and his mom rewarded him with a Roblox gift card, $2 bill and handwritten note with gold glitter inside.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Fans weren't happy about the Kardashian kids' tooth accessories.

Fans, however, weren't amused by the post. "Not the teeth gems on a toddler's teeth 😩🤦🏻‍♀️," one fan commented, while over 2,500 others "liked" in agreement. "So kids can choke on them? 🙄," another user worried. Others defended Kim and claimed the tooth gems were perfectly safe. "They’re literally going to fall out anyway! It’s tooth glue! My Daughters and I do it all the time and we have perfect teeth," one person explained.

SKIMS Face Wrap Controversy

@voguemagazine One Vogue writer tested the viral Skims face wrap. Tap the link in our bio to read the full review. #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Vogue Source: @voguemagazine/TikTok Fans had mixed opinions about the SKIMS face wrap.

The mom-of-four also got in trouble last week for launching SKIMS face sculptwear, which several fans claimed preyed on women's insecurities. "SKIMS: making women feel bad about themselves since 2018," one person said, while another quipped, "Propaganda I’m not falling for. Feeling like I shouldn’t age or look like I’ve aged." "CAN WE LET WOMEN LIVE OMG," a third user wrote.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian's kids are losing their baby teeth.