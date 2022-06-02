Kim Kardashian Admits She Would 'Eat Poop Every Single Day' If It Made Her 'Look Younger'

“It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” she said of the price point. “The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”

Since the star has been in the spotlight for years, she knows that people look up to her.

“So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look,” she said. “I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work.”

“I think the credibility of knowing that I got the best advice ever and the best formulations from some of the people that I just respect the most,” she added.