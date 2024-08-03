9 Times Kim Kardashian Had a Fashion Fail

Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, currently owned by Ripley's Believe It Or Not!, came to life again when Kardashian sported it at the Met Gala in 2022. The KKW Beauty founder, however, faced backlash for using and reportedly damaging it.

"I'm a little nervous some people will hate, and just be like, 'How dare she think she can step into Marilyn's dress,'" she said in an episode of The Kardashians.

Kardashian added, "All of this — this losing weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can't risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life … like, that's it."

Monroe notably wore the dress when she serenaded John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday. Kardashian reportedly shed 16 pounds in three weeks to fit in the dress.