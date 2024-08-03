9 Times Kim Kardashian Had a Fashion Fail
Was Kim Kardashian the Bride?
Kim Kardashian was slammed after breaking traditional etiquette when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's nuptials in Mumbai, India.
During the couple's traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on July 12, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was spotted sporting a red lehenga and matching dupatta. Her decision to wear red attracted criticism, with some pointing out that the color is usually reserved for the bride.
Kim Kardashian Made Headlines After the 2024 Met Gala
Kardashian turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala when she attended the event in her custom John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown that cinched her midsection. Although her fans applauded her for another noteworthy look, some called her out for setting an "unbelievable" and "unachievable" beauty standard.
The public also noted how Kardashian, who looked gorgeous in her blonde hair, appeared to have struggled to walk and breathe throughout the event.
Her Marilyn Monroe Dress Controversy
Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, currently owned by Ripley's Believe It Or Not!, came to life again when Kardashian sported it at the Met Gala in 2022. The KKW Beauty founder, however, faced backlash for using and reportedly damaging it.
"I'm a little nervous some people will hate, and just be like, 'How dare she think she can step into Marilyn's dress,'" she said in an episode of The Kardashians.
Kardashian added, "All of this — this losing weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can't risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life … like, that's it."
Monroe notably wore the dress when she serenaded John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday. Kardashian reportedly shed 16 pounds in three weeks to fit in the dress.
Kim Kardashian's Pregnancy Dress Failed to Impress
Kardashian instantly became a meme when she went to the 2013 Met Gala in her floral high-neck, long-sleeved gown by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. She was pregnant with her first child, North, at the time.
The memes pointed out she looked like grandmothers' old sofas, while others compared her to Robin Williams' character in Mrs. Doubtfire. This reportedly left Kardashian sad and broken.
“I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it. There were all these memes about me and this couch,” she told Vogue.
Amid the mockery, the reality TV star shared there were celebrities who loved her pregnancy look.
“I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves so none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved," said Kardashian. “Now I love it, now it's sick."
Kim Kardashian Donned an Impractical Outfit
Among the pieces in Kardashian's style evolution, the faceless black Balenciaga gown she wore at the 2021 Met Gala spawned the most memes.
She explained her bizarre look during an interview with Vogue.
“I fought against it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face? But Demna [Gvasalia] and the [Balenciaga] team were like, This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look," said the SKIMS founder.
Kim Kardashian Had Another Outfit Mess
Kardashian had her chest on display when she wore a black see-through top and red dress during her True Reflection fragrance launch. Some fans said the whole outfit screamed disaster.
She Had an NSFW Moment in Public
While leaving a building in New York City in August 2016, Kardashian caught people's attention when she sported a corset top that bared her chest. She completed her revealing ensemble with a long coat and fuzzy slippers that did not complement her overall look.
Kim Kardashian Went Monochrome
Kardashian's all-black ensemble during an outing at Nobu in 2022 left everyone stunned. The beauty mogul let her outfit highlight her curves, but it still portrayed her in an unflattering light.
It Was All Yellow
During The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in 2013, the businesswoman barely rocked her head-to-tie golden ensemble. She wore her mustard yellow silk dress and gold coat, which became a fashion overkill moment.