Kim Kardashian Bashed for Wearing 'Inappropriate' Red Outfits to Ambani Wedding in India: Photos

To kick off festivities alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian, the SKIMS founder sported a fiery red leghenga during a ceremony held for the billionaire heir and his now-wife on Friday, July 12.

The two-piece outfit hugged tightly onto Kim's cleavage-baring chest, as tassels hung around her bra-like top. Her skirt showcased a slight train and was completely covered in high-end beadwork.