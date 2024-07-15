Kim Kardashian Bashed for Wearing 'Inappropriate' Red Outfits to Ambani Wedding in India: Photos
On this episode of keeping up with Kim Kardashian's fashion fails...
The reality star is under fire after she wore two separate red dress looks to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish three-day wedding in Mumbia, India, over the weekend.
To kick off festivities alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian, the SKIMS founder sported a fiery red leghenga during a ceremony held for the billionaire heir and his now-wife on Friday, July 12.
The two-piece outfit hugged tightly onto Kim's cleavage-baring chest, as tassels hung around her bra-like top. Her skirt showcased a slight train and was completely covered in high-end beadwork.
The SKKN by Kim founder accessorized her ensemble with a dazzling diamond headpiece, matching layered necklaces and a hand chain.
On Sunday, July 14, Kim stepped out in another bold red look for day three of the $600 million wedding.
This time around, the 43-year-old wore a daring red hooded veil with a matching red skirt and top set.
The Gaurav Gupta creation featured intricate braided details and was made complete with an emerald headpiece and hand chain.
"Kim and Khloe Take India 🇮🇳," the mom-of-four captioned Day 1's photo dump, while she declared in an upload shared Sunday, "India has my ❤️."
In the comments section of both posts, Kim was ridiculed for wearing the color red, a sacred shade within the Indian culture, as it symbolizes love commitment, prosperity and auspiciousness.
"Guests should try to avoid wearing red, since the bride typically wears red," Crimson Bleu Events owner Nilima Patel informed The Knot in September 2023.
"Outfits was fire but Kim you don’t wear red to an Indian wedding 😅," one hater explained beneath Kim's post, as another admitted: "Kim's outfit is distasteful and inappropriate for India in my opinion."
"It look very cheep and not Indian at all! Only the bride wears red," a third person noted, while a fourth reiterated, "not supposed to wear red to a wedding in India. That's saved for the bride."
An additional critic questioned, "isn't wearing red at a Hindu/Indian wedding equivalent to wearing white to a civil/Christian wedding?"
Kim was bashed yet again for a selfie she shared on Sunday of the reality star puckering her lips for the camera with a tika, also known as a tilaka or bindi, displayed in the middle of her forehead.
"I love Kim but a sindoor Tika with this attire seems a bit off," one of her followers commented, as Kim's cleavage was spilling out of her bralette during the photo op, while a second fan noted: "I love you but tika with such outfit uhh not appreciated."