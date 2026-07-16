or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > kim kardashian
OK LogoHEALTH

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Bodyguard Mason Haynes Killed in Tragic Road Accident

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard Mason Haynes died after a devastating road traffic accident, according to his family’s fundraiser.

Contact us by Email

July 16 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mason Haynes, a former bodyguard for Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, died after a road accident.

"Mason’s life was taken far too soon in a tragic road traffic accident. He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world," the GoFundMe page stated, which was created to support and ease the financial burden of his family.

The fundraiser stated Haynes died on July 4, "two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday."

Article continues below advertisement

Friends and Family Remember Mason Haynes

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of a Mason Haynes’ loved ones honored the late former Kardashian bodyguard with an emotional tribute following the fatal accident.
Source: MEGA

Mason Haynes’ loved ones honored the late former Kardashian bodyguard with an emotional tribute following the fatal accident.

The GoFundMe page remembered Haynes as someone who made a lasting impression on everyone he met.

"A man who made people feel welcome from the moment they met him. A man who would cross countries to help a friend. A man who never let a loved one down and who saw the deep qualities in people that others often overlooked," it said. "A protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart."

According to the fundraiser, donations will help "ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves."

The page further noted, "Your support will give Fay and their family the time and space to grieve, heal and begin rebuilding their lives, without Fay having to make impossible decisions that she could never have imagined she would have to face."

Article continues below advertisement

Employer Pays Tribute to Longtime Security Professional

Image of Former Kim Kardashian bodyguard Mason Haynes was remembered as a close protection 'legend' by his employer.
Source: MEGA

Former Kim Kardashian bodyguard Mason Haynes was remembered as a close protection 'legend' by his employer.

Haynes' employer, Trojan Security UK, also honored him following his death.

The company wrote in a July 6 Instagram post alongside a photo of him with Jenner, saying, "We would like to pay homage to an absolute legend in the Close Protection game. Big Mason. Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high Brother."

Haynes spent years working in close protection and was known for providing security to high-profile clients.

MORE ON:
kim kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Haynes Was Part of Kim Kardashian's Paris Security Team

Image of Mason Haynes’ career included protecting Kim Kardashian during the aftermath of the shocking 2016 Paris robbery.
Source: MEGA

Mason Haynes’ career included protecting Kim Kardashian during the aftermath of the shocking 2016 Paris robbery.

Haynes was a member of Kardashian's security team during the October 2016 armed robbery in Paris, when the reality star was robbed of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry.

In May 2025, eight of the 10 people accused in the case were convicted following the Paris trial.

During that time, Kardashian said in a statement, "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family."

She added, "While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all."

Image of Mason Haynes recalled being part of Kim Kardashian’s security team during the 2016 Paris robbery while declining to reveal key details.
Source: MEGA

Mason Haynes recalled being part of Kim Kardashian’s security team during the 2016 Paris robbery while declining to reveal key details.

Haynes later spoke about the robbery incident during a 2018 interview with London Now.

He revealed, "Most prominently, you'd have to talk about the Paris robbery on Kim Kardashian, although I can't go into much detail about that, I was part of that team, and that incident was simply a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.