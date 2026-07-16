Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Bodyguard Mason Haynes Killed in Tragic Road Accident

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Mason Haynes, a former bodyguard for Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, died after a road accident. "Mason’s life was taken far too soon in a tragic road traffic accident. He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world," the GoFundMe page stated, which was created to support and ease the financial burden of his family. The fundraiser stated Haynes died on July 4, "two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday."

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Friends and Family Remember Mason Haynes

Source: MEGA Mason Haynes’ loved ones honored the late former Kardashian bodyguard with an emotional tribute following the fatal accident.

The GoFundMe page remembered Haynes as someone who made a lasting impression on everyone he met. "A man who made people feel welcome from the moment they met him. A man who would cross countries to help a friend. A man who never let a loved one down and who saw the deep qualities in people that others often overlooked," it said. "A protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart." According to the fundraiser, donations will help "ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves." The page further noted, "Your support will give Fay and their family the time and space to grieve, heal and begin rebuilding their lives, without Fay having to make impossible decisions that she could never have imagined she would have to face."

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Employer Pays Tribute to Longtime Security Professional

Source: MEGA Former Kim Kardashian bodyguard Mason Haynes was remembered as a close protection 'legend' by his employer.

Haynes' employer, Trojan Security UK, also honored him following his death. The company wrote in a July 6 Instagram post alongside a photo of him with Jenner, saying, "We would like to pay homage to an absolute legend in the Close Protection game. Big Mason. Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high Brother." Haynes spent years working in close protection and was known for providing security to high-profile clients.

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Haynes Was Part of Kim Kardashian's Paris Security Team

Source: MEGA Mason Haynes’ career included protecting Kim Kardashian during the aftermath of the shocking 2016 Paris robbery.

Haynes was a member of Kardashian's security team during the October 2016 armed robbery in Paris, when the reality star was robbed of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry. In May 2025, eight of the 10 people accused in the case were convicted following the Paris trial. During that time, Kardashian said in a statement, "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family." She added, "While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all."

Source: MEGA Mason Haynes recalled being part of Kim Kardashian’s security team during the 2016 Paris robbery while declining to reveal key details.