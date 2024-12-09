Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Cleavage in Formfitting Skims Bodysuit: Photo
Kim Kardashian showed off her snatched body while trying on THE NORTH FACE x SKIMS limited edition collection on Monday, December 9.
The reality starlet, 44, looked gorgeous as she stunned in a tight bodysuit, even sharing a glimpse at her chest in the sultry snapshots, which were posted on her Instagram Story.
"I am actually dying. Look at these base layers. They go under the ski suits. I’d wear it on its own but also you have to feel … it’s a rubberized raised logo and then on the back it also says the logo," she shared of clothing item, which was placed on a rack. "They fit so good. I wouldn’t say it is our shapewear material, that’s a little too restricting, but it’s definitely up there. It’s definitely a shape wear material that snatches you. I can’t wait to try this on. The leggings has the logo on the back with the top and the top has the logo in both places. Again, I’d wear it on its own but its also a base layer for the snow."
She added: "We also have our super, super long underwear base layer that I would wear first under the jumpsuit. This isn’t as stretchy, but it keeps you warm. I’m always cold, but I am obsessed. I don’t think I’ve been more excited about a collab in a long time," she gushed.
On December 6, the Hulu star shared more photos from the new drop.
"THE NORTH FACE x SKIMS limited edition collection of jackets, ski suits, and base layers launches Tuesday, December 10 at 6AM PT on SKIMS.com, in SKIMS stores, and in select The North Face stores," she wrote.
Of course, people seemed thrilled about the items. One person wrote, "Now I want to go skiing!!! With the pink one on," while another said, "Thissss is sooooo fire 🔥omg @kimkardashian killing the game."
The next day, she posted a video, where she declared her love for North Face. "Their puffer jackets have always been so iconic to me," she shared. "I have this little jacket I've been wearing that is my favorite piece that I tailored."
"Black diamond to brunch, this is winter wear for everywhere.THE NORTH FACE x SKIMS launches Tuesday, December 10 at 6AM PT on SKIMS.com, in SKIMS stores, and in select The North Face stores," she wrote alongside the clip.