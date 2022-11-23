Kim Kardashian Sparks Online Backlash For SKIMS' Teeny-Tiny Micro-Thongs
It seems shapewear maven Kim Kardashian recently messed with the *thong* crowd, as the SKIMS mogul sparked widespread internet backlash after launching a tiny-looking micro brief.
Despite being a part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s “fits everybody” SKIMS collection, with a description dubbing it as a “made for fun” micro-thong with “a soft-second skin fit,” it seems some fans aren’t amused with Kardashian’s new underwear offering.
Over the past several days, undergarment enthusiasts have taken to social media, expressing concerns surrounding the brief’s coverage — which comes in nine different sizes from XXS to 4X.
“SO UR TELLING ME THIS IS THE SKIMS THONG????” quipped one fan on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the panty. “THIS IS BARLEY ENOUGH TO COVER THE C**T KABSJWJD.”
“THE SKIMS MICRO THONG??? THAT THING WONT EVEN COVER A LIP!” joked another Twitter user of the online offering.
Yet this is far from the only instance where SKIMS has found itself in hot water. In 2019, Kardashian and her shapewear team famously came under fire after initially naming the then-novel brand Kimono, the same name as a traditional Japanese robe.
After weeks of social media outcry, including the hashtag #KimOhNo trending alongside photos depicting the traditional garment as well as a heartfelt letter from the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, condemning Kardashian’s use of the name, the mogul ultimately adopted the brand’s current moniker of SKIMS.
“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name,” the star captioned a promotional photo shared to her Twitter account. “After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™.”
Daily Mail previously reported on the backlash surrounding Kardashian’s recent underwear launch.
