Kim Kardashian Sparks Online Backlash For SKIMS' Teeny-Tiny Micro-Thongs

It seems shapewear maven Kim Kardashian recently messed with the *thong* crowd, as the SKIMS mogul sparked widespread internet backlash after launching a tiny-looking micro brief.

Despite being a part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s “fits everybody” SKIMS collection, with a description dubbing it as a “made for fun” micro-thong with “a soft-second skin fit,” it seems some fans aren’t amused with Kardashian’s new underwear offering.

Over the past several days, undergarment enthusiasts have taken to social media, expressing concerns surrounding the brief’s coverage — which comes in nine different sizes from XXS to 4X.