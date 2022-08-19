Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Workout Routine As Fans Grow Concerned About Her Steadily Shrinking Size
Kim Kardashian is loving her latest gym routine, but fans are becoming steadily worried about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's rapid weight loss.
The mom-of-four took to Instagram to gush over her morning workout, alongside fitness coach Melissa Alcantara, on Friday, August 19.
"Guess who back in town to get my mind and body right?! @fitgurlmel left LA all summer to get her mind right lol And my body needed a change," Kardashian captioned a workout video shared to her Instagram Story.
"I dove into Pilates and I love Pilates but excited to weight train again and be back heavy in the gym," she added. "This is my best mind stabilizer."
However, fans weren't quite so excited to see Kardashian hitting the gym again. One Reddit user commented that the reality star appears "gaunt" with another replying, "I wish she would stop losing weight."
As OK! previously reported, The Kardashians star first sparked concerns about her shrinking figure earlier this year after dropping 16 pounds in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at the Met Gala. The following month, she announced she had shed a total of 21 pounds.
"I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar — a lot of junk food ... a lot of fried foods," she spilled on the June 21 episode of Today. " And I just completely changed my lifestyle. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health."
Kardashian spoke out against the backlash again in the August issue of Allure, explaining that she's been mindful to confront her weight loss and fitness journey with her wellbeing in mind.
"If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message," she told the outlet. "But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life ... There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true."
