Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Workout Routine As Fans Grow Concerned About Her Steadily Shrinking Size

Kardashian spoke out against the backlash again in the August issue of Allure, explaining that she's been mindful to confront her weight loss and fitness journey with her wellbeing in mind.

"If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message," she told the outlet. "But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life ... There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true."

The Sun was first to report fan concerns from Reddit regarding Kardashian's weight loss.