Kim Kardashian Displays Toned Bikini Body During Getaway: See the Saucy Snaps!

Kim Kardashian is back to breaking the internet!

The SKIMS mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 29, to drop a carousel of vacation pics from her recent Mexico trip.

In the first snap, the 44-year-old reality star looked as toned as ever, rocking a tiny beige bikini while lounging back with one leg raised. Her sleek bun and sun-kissed glow completed the effortless look.