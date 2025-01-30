Kim Kardashian Displays Toned Bikini Body During Getaway: See the Saucy Snaps!
Kim Kardashian is back to breaking the internet!
The SKIMS mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 29, to drop a carousel of vacation pics from her recent Mexico trip.
In the first snap, the 44-year-old reality star looked as toned as ever, rocking a tiny beige bikini while lounging back with one leg raised. Her sleek bun and sun-kissed glow completed the effortless look.
Kardashian simply captioned the post with a sun emoji.
Another shot highlighted her bronzed complexion as she posed on a concrete ledge overlooking the ocean, wearing a brown bikini top and a flowing skirt cover-up.
At one point, she gave fans a cheeky view of her backside, captured from a distance as she sat on the edge of an infinity pool in a barely-there G-string bikini, casually scrolling through her phone.
The photo dump also featured her longtime friends Simone Harouche and Allison Slatter, along with a sweet moment with her youngest son, Psalm.
It’s unclear if her other three kids — North, Saint and Chicago — joined the trip, as they weren’t spotted in the pics. The mom-of-four shares her children with ex-husband Kanye West.
As expected, fans flooded the comments section with praise.
“Beautiful photos, Kim 🥰✨✌️🌞,” one follower gushed.
“That GLOW 🤩,” another chimed in.
“Soft. Subtle. 🔥,” a third added.
Even Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, joined in, writing, “Love that place!”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kardashian’s beach trip comes just days after she was seen filming for her upcoming Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair, on Monday, January 27.
In footage captured by TMZ, the star was spotted gripping a baseball bat on the roof of a parked BMW before going all in — swinging hard until the windshield completely shattered.
The intense scene seemed like a nod to Beyoncé’s 2016 “Hold Up” music video, where the singer — bat in hand — smashed the car's windows.
All’s Fair, created by Ryan Murphy, is set to drop later this year, with a stacked cast, including Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Ed O’Neill.
Paulson praised Kardashian’s acting skills, telling Yahoo Entertainment in October 2024, “I think it is absolutely time for people to take Kim Kardashian seriously as an actress. She was absolutely excellent in American Horror Story: Delicate."
She added, “I think the show we’re about to do together is going to be a tremendous amount of fun and she’s going to be glorious on it. I have absolutely no doubt about that. Zero.”