Balenciaga Backlash: Kim Kardashian Ridiculed for 'Still Supporting' the Designer Brand After 'Pedophilic' Ad Scandal

By:

Mar. 12 2024, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian's fashion choices are being called into question — again.

The reality star received backlash for stepping out to Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party on Sunday, March 10, in a Balenciaga gown, as many fans found themselves still upset by the brand's November 2022 ad scandal after it controversially featured children holding teddy bears in bondage harnesses and costumes.

kim kardashian balenciaga backlash oscars dress ad scandal
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga to the annual 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party.

"OSCARS 2024 Vanity Fair Party in Balenciaga Couture," Kardashian captioned a post featuring the brunette bombshell striking several poses in a white, floor-length pointed neckline gown.

While Kardashian herself looked stunning, social media users weren't fans of her red carpet look for two main reasons, as aside from their disappointment over the socialite "still supporting" the brand in question, many disapproved of the style's design as a whole.

kim kardashian balenciaga backlash oscars dress ad scandal
Source: MEGA

The reality star was slammed for supporting the designer brand.

"Isn’t this the company she swore to never wear or deal with and every time you look [her] up she is wearing this brand, but I don’t know why people are in shock she lost her soul a decade ago," one critic complained, while another noted, "so much for her stance on pedophilia...shameful."

"Seriously? You have kids… guess money is more important?" a third user expressed in reference to Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West's four children, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Another hater joked her dress looked like "the toilet paper after my cleaning lady comes."

kim kardashian balenciaga backlash oscars dress ad scandal
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian announced her partnership with Balenciaga as a brand ambassador earlier this year.

Kardashian already received backlash for supporting Balenciaga earlier this year when she announced her decision to partner with the luxury fashion house as a brand ambassador despite claiming she was "reevaluating" her relationship with the designer label after it was shamed for their "pedophilic" campaign less than two years ago.

"For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments," the 43-year-old expressed in a message revealing her decision to join forces with the company once again. "This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right."

kim kardashian balenciaga backlash oscars dress ad scandal
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian previously released a statement after Balenciaga's 2022 'pedophilic' ad scandal.

"I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador," Kardashian shockingly shared, as she seemed to contradict her previous decision to distance herself from the designer.

The message seemed like quite the switch up from her statement responding to Balenciaga's upsetting 2022 holiday advertising, in which she admitted, "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

Source: OK!

"I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she confessed. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

Kardashian followed up with a separate post describing her choice to potentially salvage a relationship with their brand based "off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."

