Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Fit Figure as the 'Fairy Butt Mother' in Hilarious SKIMS Ad

"COMING FEB 13: THE ULTIMATE BUTT. Five years in the making, our Ultimate butt-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream butt appear (no squats required), courtesy of SKIMS Fairy Butt Mother," Kardashian captioned the video. "Drops Thursday, February 13."

The ad opens up with a woman at the gym lamenting how difficult it is to work out and achieve her body goals with all of her other responsibilities and beauty routines. Kardashian's own curves are put on display when she suddenly appears in a set of nude-colored shapewear, fairy wings and a pair of sparkly heels to make the woman's wishes come true.