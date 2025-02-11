or
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Fit Figure as the 'Fairy Butt Mother' in Hilarious SKIMS Ad

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian donned wings for her new ad campaign.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian has a new alter ego — the Fairy Butt Mother!

On Tuesday, February 11, SKIMS released an ad campaign for their brand new curve-enhancing and backside-lifting shapewear.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
"COMING FEB 13: THE ULTIMATE BUTT. Five years in the making, our Ultimate butt-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream butt appear (no squats required), courtesy of SKIMS Fairy Butt Mother," Kardashian captioned the video. "Drops Thursday, February 13."

The ad opens up with a woman at the gym lamenting how difficult it is to work out and achieve her body goals with all of her other responsibilities and beauty routines. Kardashian's own curves are put on display when she suddenly appears in a set of nude-colored shapewear, fairy wings and a pair of sparkly heels to make the woman's wishes come true.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian introduced herself as the 'fairy butt mother' in the ad.

With a "bippity, buttbitty b---" she waves her magic wand and gives the frustrated gym member shapewear of her own.

"Just remember what happens at midnight," the reality star warns in the clip.

"The shapewear disappears?" the woman asks.

Kim replies, "No, it's just really late and you should try to get eight hours of sleep."

Source: SKIMS

SKIMS' new padded shapewear will be available on February 13.

While some critics in the comments section suggested the new collection could encourage women to feel "insecure" about their bodies and said she could have crafted a more body positive message, others praised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for her comical performance.

One Instagram user penned, "Honestly she needs to do more reels and videos she’s actually so funny 😂" and another added, "Kim's sarcasm is top tier."

Others called the ad "iconic" and said the marketing was "genius."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Fans praised Kim Kardashian's sense of humor in the comments section.

On February 13, the Ultimate Butt collection will release nine new styles for SKIMS Ultimate Bras, SKIMS Body, SKIMS Ultimate Body, and SKIMS Smooth Layers.

"SKIMS is back with another breakthrough launch, offering a one-stop shop to achieve the bootylicious curves of your dreams," the press release read. "In an effortlessly whimsical campaign featuring Kim Kardashian, the brand debuts its latest product innovation: SKIMS The Ultimate Butt — a product line of shapewear, bodysuits, and leggings designed to give your booty instant lifting and rounding results. Because sometimes, all it takes is a little built in support to obtain the butt you’ve always wanted."

While promoting the upcoming collection, Kardashian gushed, "I love being able to push boundaries and bring humor to our campaigns. We love showing how looking and feeling your best should be as simple and easy as putting on SKIMS."

