Kim Kardashian's Ex Publicist Reveals 2012 Flour Bomb Red Carpet Incident Was Orchestrated To Publicize Her Perfume
When Kim Kardashian got flour bombed on a red carpet in 2012, people were shocked at the ordeal, but now the star's former PR strategist Sheeraz Hasan confirmed it was an inside job that Kardashian knew about all along.
During the carpet, the brunette beauty, 42, wore leather pants, a blue top and blazer, but her outfit was ruined when someone threw flour on her. The person was someone who worked for the reality star and was held until the police arrived. (Some people thought PETA was behind the attack.)
The reason why the stunt went down in the first place was to publicize Kardashian's perfume.
While speaking in the Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty, Sheeraz confirmed the Skims founder knew about the attack the whole time, even asking if she would be willing to "get flour bombed" before the event.
“OK, this is what’s going to happen, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment. If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it," he said of what he spoke to Kardashian about.
“Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it,” he added.
At the time of the attack, Kardashian seemingly brushed it off. “That probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that ever happened to me. Like, I said to my makeup artist I wanted more powder and that’s a whole lot of translucent powder right there!” she told E! at the time.
Sheeraz also recalled some of their previous conversations, as Kardashian was willing to do whatever she could to be in the headlines.
“One of the first things she said to me when we met was, 'Sheeraz, I want to be one of the most famous people in the world,’” he said on the BBC show Celebrity: A 21st Century Story. "If you're in the business of fame, you need to be a narcissist. You need some serious self-belief and that's what her X-factor was."
“Why a nail salon? Because that’s where celebrities were getting their nails done. Why did she go on a specific plane? Because there would be a specific person sitting next to her. Why did she go to a restaurant? There’s no why, it’s all strategy,” he explained of her whereabouts.
“Back then there was no way of promoting or expanding yourself in a social media way, but we had paparazzi, we had breaking news, we were leveraging other celebrities,” Sheeraz explained. “But more importantly, Kim Kardashian listened. She had a plan, she focused and she wouldn’t hear the word ‘no.’”