Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Her Struggles as a Single Mom: 'I Play Good Police Officer and Bad Cop'

To begin the interview, host Jay Shetty asked Kardashian about the reality of raising her kids compared to her preconceptions before she became a mom.

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement," she responded. "So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies, and you're feeding ... there's madness going on. It's like full madness."