Kim Kardashian is reportedly “exhausted” from keeping her marriage with Kanye West intact, according to a new report.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2014, have faced many ups and downs in their relationship in the past couple of months, and despite their reconciliation after the rapper’s many public outbursts over the summer, Kardashian is still finding it ever-so-difficult with her husband.

“Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

BRANDON BERNARD EXECUTED AFTER KIM KARDASHIAN BEGS DONALD TRUMP TO DELAY DEATH

“And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state. The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids and the rest of the family.”

The “Good Life” hitmaker shocked fans back in July 2020, during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, when he claimed he had stopped the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from aborting their firstborn, North West, before breaking down in tears in front of the crowd.

Insiders at the time alleged that Kardashian was “furious” over the comments, stressing that she was completely blindsided by the private matters West had decided to shed light on, which subsequently caused a huge rift between the rapper and his wife.

KRIS JENNER ANNOUNCES NEW HULU SHOW IN WAKE OF ‘KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS’

Even though the Grammy winner later apologized for the insensitive remarks, their marriage hasn’t been the same ever since, with things now having gotten to the point where Kardashian can only hope that her relationship with the father of four improves for the sake of their family.

A source continued, adding that despite West’s controversial outbursts over the past 12 months, the Kardashians are still standing beside him and want to help him in any way that they can — but it’s no secret to anyone in the family that the KKW Beauty CEO has become tired of trying to keep their marriage together.

She’s doing everything she can to prevent their romance from fizzling out entirely, but the famous clan feels as if West needs to pull his weight and work on his mental health if there’s any chance of saving the couple’s relationship.

KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST SPENDING ‘SIX FIGURES’ ON THEIR KIDS’ CHRISTMAS GIFTS

“[Kanye] needs to work on himself before he can work on the well-being of anyone else. Kim’s family will support her in any decision she makes, but she feels that the most important thing to recognize before making any choice is realizing what’s best for the kids, herself, Kanye and the rest of the family, essentially in that order.”

Since his election defeat in November, West has kept a relatively low profile on social media, and fans have also noticed that Kardashian hasn’t shared any photos with her husband in a couple of weeks, leading many to believe the two aren’t on good terms.

For now, the TV personality will continue working on her marriage, but if things don’t improve between the pair in the coming months, insiders say that the family is fully backing any decision Kardashian plans to make regarding her marriage with the 43-year-old.