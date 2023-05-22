Kim Kardashian Admits She's Still a 'Hopeless Romantic' After Pete Davidson Split: 'Whatever's Meant to Be Will Be'
Kim Kardashian will always believe in love — even after three divorces and a heart-breaking split from a handsome comedian.
"I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone," the reality star confessed during a guest appearance on the Monday, May 22, episode of the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast.
"I definitely will take my time," Kardashian — whose most recent public relationship was with Pete Davidson — confirmed in terms of finding her next suitor. The brunette babe dated the Saturday Night Live star for nine months before calling it quits in August 2022.
Prior to Davidson, Kardashian was married to Kanye West from 2014-2022, Kris Humphries from 2011-2013 and Damon Thomas from 2000-2004.
Between being a successful businesswoman and single mom to her and West's four children — daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 — the billionaire explained "there’s so many factors" she has to keep in mind when it comes to dating.
Kardashian has to be "mindful of people that enter [her] life," as they also become a part of her precious little ones' lives, too.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If I can look at everything I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time. I think it just has to be different for me. it’s obviously such a hard place to be in because…how do you go about it?" the SKIMS founder detailed of her dating criteria during the interview with the British podcaster. "There's so many factors."
"But I’ll always believe in love and always want that," Kardashian reiterated of her romantic beliefs. "I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely. I think that’s really important."
"I believe, I always believe. I think that whatever’s meant to be will be," the 41-year-old concluded.