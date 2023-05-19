Kim Kardashian Trolled for Infamously Sleeping With 'Full Face' of Makeup: 'My Face Would Break Out'
Kim Kardashian puts the beauty in beauty sleep!
"Guys, I’m really tired 🥱😴😂," the reality star captioned a completely casual Instagram post on Thursday, May 18, of the 42-year-old catching some ZZZ's.
The SKIMS founder was totally a mood — wearing a full face of glam and a perfectly parted pony tail — as her sister Khloé Kardashian commented: "Me every day."
While Kim taking an afternoon nap is quite possibly the most relatable thing she has ever shared to her Instagram account, some of her followers were unhappy with the mom-of-four's choice to doze off before washing her face.
"But sleeping with makeup on??😮," one person commented, as another pointed out, "My face would break out if I did this 😂."
"White sheets with that beat… that ain’t sleeping," a third added, while some of The Kardashians star's fans jumped to her defense.
"She literally said that she can take naps with make up on without ruining it. Why are y'all surprised 😂 this is an absolute flex. A gorgeous sleeping beauty," one supporter expressed, as another quipped, "Kimberly are you just trying to flex that you’re even beautiful in your sleep ma'am ??????"
This isn't the first time Kim has admitted to sleeping in her makeup, as she had an infamous trail of times she preached the controversial act in the past.
"I got my makeup done last night [and] slept in it so I would look presentable for you guys," the socialite confessed during a virtual guest appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on April 15, 2022.
Back in 2018, Kardashian was interviewed by Busy Phillips on Busy Tonight, and when asked if she ever sleeps with makeup on, the brunette babe replied: "All the time."
"If I can’t have glam the next day, I’ll sleep like perfectly and maybe I’ll redo my skin like foundation. But I try to salvage it for two days," she explained.
At the 2015 InStyle awards, Kardashian presented the Makeup Artist of the Year award to Charlotte Tilbury, revealing where she learned to sleep with a full face.
"Charlotte Tilbury is my hero because she has never let her husband see her without makeup on. She sleeps with her makeup on. She’s my idol. She’s inspired me when I am really lazy and I can’t do my makeup the next day, so I’ll sleep in my makeup. I know that’s probably the worst advice, but she has all the magic creams to put on the next day to make up for it," the television personality stated.