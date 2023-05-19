Kim Kardashian Trolled for Infamously Sleeping With 'Full Face' of Makeup: 'My Face Would Break Out'

"But sleeping with makeup on??😮," one person commented, as another pointed out, "My face would break out if I did this 😂."

"White sheets with that beat… that ain’t sleeping," a third added, while some of The Kardashians star's fans jumped to her defense.

"She literally said that she can take naps with make up on without ruining it. Why are y'all surprised 😂 this is an absolute flex. A gorgeous sleeping beauty," one supporter expressed, as another quipped, "Kimberly are you just trying to flex that you’re even beautiful in your sleep ma'am ??????"