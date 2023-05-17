Khloé Kardashian Addresses Speculation Over Her & Tristan Thompson's Relationship
She's had enough! Over the past few weeks, Kim Kardashian has sat front row at Tristan Thompson's basketball games — but the reality star's support for Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy doesn't mean the exes have rekindled their romance.
The other day, the Revenge Body host commented on an Instagram post which speculated that Kim was rooting on the NBA player so the public would be more receptive of the on-off pair getting back together.
However, the mom-of-two, 38, debunked the gossip, begging fans to "stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring."
"I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point," the Strong Looks Better Naked author continued. "It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…."
Khloé added that "some things are just as simple as they seem ... A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."
Rumors over the state of Khloé and Tristan's relationship are nothing new, as the pair have been hot and cold over the past several years since first getting together in 2016.
Amid the rocky romance — which included the athlete, 32, cheating on his significant other and fathering a child with another woman — the duo welcomed two children: daughter True, 5, and a baby boy born in July 2022, whose name is rumored to be Tatum Robert.
The last time the mom-of-two commented on her marital status, the star hinted she was playing the field, quipping last month that she should go on Love Is Blind.
However, an insider spilled to an outlet, "Khloe says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband. They do everything together."
"He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day," the source insisted. "Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around."