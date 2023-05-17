Khloé Kardashian Addresses Speculation Over Her & Tristan Thompson's Relationship

The last time the mom-of-two commented on her marital status, the star hinted she was playing the field, quipping last month that she should go on Love Is Blind.

However, an insider spilled to an outlet, "Khloe says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband. They do everything together."

"He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day," the source insisted. "Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around."