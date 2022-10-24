Kim Kardashian & Ivanka Trump Enjoy 3-Hour Dinner In Los Angeles

Girls’ night out!

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump were spotted spending some quality time together over the weekend. On Sunday, October 23, the SKIMS mogul and fashion maven were seen grabbing dinner together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the pair reportedly chatted for roughly three hours.

The blonde beauties kept it chic and casual during their night out. While Trump sported a tan trench coat and black strappy heels, Kardashian opted for one of her signature monochrome looks, pairing a black leather jacket with a matching floor-length dress and boots.