Showing Solidarity! Celebrities Support Jewish Community After Kanye West's Continued Anti-Semitism

Showing Support!

As Kanye West has continued spreading anti-Semitic rhetoric on social media and in the press, celebrities are speaking out, expressing their support for the Jewish community.

In early October, West first sparked internet ire after showing garments emblazoned with the text “White Lives Matter” — a slogan classified as a “white supremacist phrase” by the Anti-Defamation League — during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. After garnering anger from celebrities and fans alike, the “Stronger” artist doubled down on this hateful rhetoric, this time targeting the Jewish community.