Kim Kardashian Flaunts Butt & Tiny Waist In Skintight Skims Catsuit: Photo
Another day, another Instagram post from Kim Kardashian. On Wednesday, October 19, the reality star seemed to have a rare spare moment, prompting her to snap a few mirror selfies that showed off her curves.
"Hi," she simply captioned the two images, which put her famous backside on display while clad in a slate halter-style jumpsuit from her SKIMS line and a pair of grey boots.
"Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha," commented sister Khloé Kardashian, who followed up by joking, "You’re a b**ch." Pal Paris Hilton dropped a heart-eyes emoji, as did Sophia Hutchins, the entrepreneur who was once super tight with Kim's former stepparent, Caitlyn Jenner.
The saucy shot surely caught plenty of potential suitors' attention, but the makeup mogul, 41, has insisted she's "happily single" after splitting from Pete Davidson over the summer.
"I haven't really thought about [dating] because I'm not looking," she explained on a late night talk show appearance. "I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that."
Whenever the mom-of-four does get the itch to return to the dating world, she intends to go for someone "different."
"Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing," she quipped of her failed relationships. "So, I don't know, maybe a hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm. I think it's going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that's maybe what I envision."
Though the reality TV staple dished on her and Davidson's sex life in a recent episode of The Kardashians (which was filmed prior to their breakup), another moment from the show documented the backlash she received when she told women to "get up and work" if they're struggling to pay the bills.
"It’s like, I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to to do that, but I was just so blindsided by how angry people got," she shared in a confessional on the show. "When I made that statement, it wasn’t a blanket statement to all women, like as if I didn’t think women work hard or respect the work that they do because I see it every single day."