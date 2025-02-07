Kim Kardashian 'Staying Far Away' From Ex-Husband Kanye West After 'Disturbing' Claims About Having 'Dominion' Over Wife Bianca Censori Are Revealed
Kim Kardashian reportedly "hasn't reached out" to her ex-husband Kanye West "at all" as he continues to post bizarre and offensive messages to his social media.
On Friday, February 7, West took to X to declare he has "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori, in an all-caps rant following criticism of the Australian architectural designer's nearly nude Grammys look.
"THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---," he continued. "SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION," Ye added. "YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
He also made a number of other posts about Jewish people and even referred to himself a "racist."
A source spilled Kardashian "hasn't read all the messages" he's shared because it's "not worth her time and energy," but what she did see she found "disturbing."
"[Kardashian] is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama," added the source.
After his shocking comments about Censori, politics and the Jewish community, West also defended Sean "Diddy" Combs as the disgraced music producer awaits his May trial for racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking related charges.
"Puff got me too’d. So did I. FREE PUFF," he wrote to X on Friday. "Did Puff get me too’d cause of the fighting or because of the money? I never seen a broke n---- get me too’d."
"Me too is extortion," he said in a separate post. "If a n---- really taped you then it’s legal not financial. Can’t nobody see that."
In a third update, he wrote: "You b------ were not raped. Pardon me. Lemme put this in Ye all caps. YOU ME TOO B------ DID NOT GET RAPED. YOU EXTORTED N-----."
Combs was not only hit with federal charges, he's also been accused of rape, sexual assault, making death threats and more in dozens of civil lawsuits that have been filed since his September 2024 arrest.
The source spoke with Page Six about Kardashian's opinion about West's posts.