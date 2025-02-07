or
Kim Kardashian 'Staying Far Away' From Ex-Husband Kanye West After 'Disturbing' Claims About Having 'Dominion' Over Wife Bianca Censori Are Revealed

Split photo of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorced in 2022.

By:

Feb. 7 2025, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian reportedly "hasn't reached out" to her ex-husband Kanye West "at all" as he continues to post bizarre and offensive messages to his social media.

On Friday, February 7, West took to X to declare he has "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori, in an all-caps rant following criticism of the Australian architectural designer's nearly nude Grammys look.

kanye west bianca grammys
Source: MEGA

Kanye West declared he has 'dominion' over his wife, Bianca Censori.

"THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---," he continued. "SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."

"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION," Ye added. "YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West went on a series of shocking rants on social media.

He also made a number of other posts about Jewish people and even referred to himself a "racist."

A source spilled Kardashian "hasn't read all the messages" he's shared because it's "not worth her time and energy," but what she did see she found "disturbing."

"[Kardashian] is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama," added the source.

kimkardashianpp
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian reportedly has not 'reached out' to Kanye West amid his rants.

After his shocking comments about Censori, politics and the Jewish community, West also defended Sean "Diddy" Combs as the disgraced music producer awaits his May trial for racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking related charges.

"Puff got me too’d. So did I. FREE PUFF," he wrote to X on Friday. "Did Puff get me too’d cause of the fighting or because of the money? I never seen a broke n---- get me too’d."

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West defended Sean 'Diddy' Combs in one social media post.

"Me too is extortion," he said in a separate post. "If a n---- really taped you then it’s legal not financial. Can’t nobody see that."

In a third update, he wrote: "You b------ were not raped. Pardon me. Lemme put this in Ye all caps. YOU ME TOO B------ DID NOT GET RAPED. YOU EXTORTED N-----."

Combs was not only hit with federal charges, he's also been accused of rape, sexual assault, making death threats and more in dozens of civil lawsuits that have been filed since his September 2024 arrest.

The source spoke with Page Six about Kardashian's opinion about West's posts.

