Kim Kardashian Continues Trolling Kate Middleton Despite Facing Backlash — Read Her Friend Group's Text Messages

Mar. 19 2024, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is still keeping up with Kate Middleton theories even after the reality star was slammed for making fun of a potentially serious situation.

On Tuesday, March 19, the SKIMS founder posted a screenshot from her friend group's text chain, revealing a joke made by one of her pals about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts after Kate's mysterious health woes took the social media world by storm.

Kim Kardashian's friend group was trolling Kate Middleton.

The text, which was sent by Kardashian's friend Ashley Kassan, started off as an uplifting message in celebration of the first day of spring, however, it concluded with a witty joke seemingly snubbing Prince William's wife.

"Happy spring equinox!!! Be open to the miracles that can happen, look for them. Dramatic or subtle! So, if you need something, today is the day. Ask and you shall receive. I love you. 🌷🌷," Kassan wrote, comedically adding, "don’t waste it worrying about Kate 😂😂."

Kate Middleton's whereabouts have caused a commotion among social media users.

"Let the manifestation begin! 🦄 ✨ 🌈," the reality star added alongside the re-shared post.

The mom-of-four's participation in trolling Kate — who has been, for the most part, M.I.A. since her "planned abdominal surgery" back in January — comes after Kardashian was already ridiculed for poking fun at the princess earlier this week.

Kim Kardashian previously poked fun at Kate Middleton earlier this week.

"On my way to go find Kate," Kardashian quipped in the caption of a post, which featured an Instagram carousel of images of herself posing in a stylish ensemble.

In the comments section of the post, upset royals fans bashed The Kardashians star for joining in on mocking Kate's recovery.

"Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors," one hater wrote, as another noted, "all your pictures are photoshopped. Leave Kate [alone]," in reference to an editing fail the princess owned up to earlier this month.

"It’s not like people from your fam have gone into hiding (rightfully so) during pregnancy or other medical reasons… this caption isn’t it," a third disappointed user penned, as a fourth asked, "why would you say that 😭?"

Kate Middleton underwent a 'planned abdominal surgery' in January.

A fifth critic declared: "How low can you go Kim? Poking fun at a wife and mother who was and is seriously ill? Just wow."

The makeup mogul isn't the only celebrity to face backlash for laughing about Kate conspiracy theories and speculation.

Over the weekend, Blake Lively was slammed for mocking the future Queen Consort after the Gossip Girl actress purposely enlarged her thumb in order to mimic Kate's recent photoshop mishap for an advertisement.

"I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA," the blonde beauty captioned the upload, however, most Instagram users in the comments section of the post didn't find the joke funny.

