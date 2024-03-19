Piers Morgan Urges Kate Middleton and Prince William to Ditch Queen Elizabeth's Advice to Keep 'Control' of the Modern Monarchy
Piers Morgan has been a vocal monarchist for years, but in recent weeks, the journalist has been critical of Prince William and Kate Middleton's approach to their photo editing scandal.
Queen Elizabeth was often praised for her ability to ignore accusations, but in the age of social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales' failure to be transparent is beginning to threaten The Crown.
"The late Queen’s motto was ‘never complain, never explain.' There may be furor, frenzy and fabrication," Morgan said on Good Morning Britain.
In January, the palace announced Kate would take a leave of absence due to her abdominal surgery, but her recent blunder quickly fueled ongoing rumors about her health and whereabouts.
"But the monarchy should maintain a position of dignity and stoicism that befits its status and stability above the fray. For the most part, it always worked for her," the editor shared. "But times are changing. The royal family is changing. The way people consume information is changing. And through a series of unforced errors, the royals have lost control of a narrative they’d clearly like to control."
Following Kate's botched Instagram post, the mom-of-three was seen shopping alongside William, but Morgan doesn't think the outing was enough to stop the endless accusations surrounding the couple.
"Nor any named witnesses to the walkabout," he added. "For those who’ve spent weeks speculating wildly about everything from the seriousness of her health struggles to the state of their marriage, it’s unlikely to be enough to draw a line under this."
As Kate focuses on her recovery, William continues to take on royal engagements, but he hasn't addressed the PR crisis.
"There are many unanswered questions about the Princess of Wales and the calamitous edited photograph she released last week. We have documented them in detail on this show," Morgan said. "At a time of indisputable crisis, it feels like a bit of explaining — and if necessary complaining — maybe exactly what the Prince and Princess of Wales need to do."
"The public’s reverence for the royals depends on integrity and on trust," he noted. "And both have taken a battering. Only William and Kate can really put this right."
Many of the most recent paparazzi shots of Kate have been shared by TMZ, and founder Harvey Levin spoke with Morgan about the public sightings.
"I haven’t seen this sort of bungling since prosecutors handed OJ [Simpson] that glove!" Levin quipped. "They are putting out pictures that are edited… what are they expecting, there will be conspiracy theories… people are not buying the official story because of the way the palace has acted."
"Going back to the Mother's Day picture, if this is being managed by anyone at the palace, why didn’t she have a wedding ring on? This is just a no brainer… people are just believing nothing… without that credibility, I don’t know how they [the palace] move forward," he added.