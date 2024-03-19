'A Low Blow': Blake Lively Gets Backlash for Poking Fun at Kate Middleton Photoshop Drama

In the snap, the blonde beauty was photoshopped to be lounging by the pool, and her enlarged thumb and the random lemons awkwardly imposed into the image gave away that the picture was edited.

"I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products!" the mother-of-four captioned her Instagram upload. "Now you know why I’ve been MIA."