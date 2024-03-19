Prince William 'Is Livid About What Is Being Written and Said' About Kate Middleton as She Recovers From Surgery

"William is a very different breed of cat [from that of his father]," Christopher Andersen said. "William broods. He simmers. Then, like his father, he blows. … He’s trying to protect his wife’s privacy."

"He’s always had a grudge against the media, and he is even less likely than his father to feel the need to explain anything. William still blames the press for [his mother’s] death, and for all his outward charm and natural flair for diplomacy, he continues to view reporters as little more than jackals," the royal expert added.