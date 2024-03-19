Prince William 'Is Livid About What Is Being Written and Said' About Kate Middleton as She Recovers From Surgery
Prince William is rumored to have hit a breaking point after speculation about Kate Middleton's health was fueled by her most recent photo editing scandal.
Shortly after Kate was criticized for manipulating a photo and not wearing her wedding ring, the pair were seen shopping at a farmers market.
"William is a very different breed of cat [from that of his father]," Christopher Andersen said. "William broods. He simmers. Then, like his father, he blows. … He’s trying to protect his wife’s privacy."
"He’s always had a grudge against the media, and he is even less likely than his father to feel the need to explain anything. William still blames the press for [his mother’s] death, and for all his outward charm and natural flair for diplomacy, he continues to view reporters as little more than jackals," the royal expert added.
Princess Diana died in a fatal car crash in Paris while being chased down by the paparazzi, and the recent scrutiny surrounding the future queen reminded many royalists of her predecessor.
"He has no interest in feeding them unless he has to, especially when the issue is Kate’s health," he added.
Aside from Kate's recovery, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and William has taken on many of his father's public engagements.
"William is under so much strain, and he is livid about what is being written and said about his ailing wife," Andersen said. "The Prince of Wales has had his own clashes with Kensington Palace staffers about how clumsily they’ve handled things."
"Fists have been slammed on tables and angry emails have been sent," he added. "There has been a flurry of finger-pointing, although William is more about solutions than assigning blame."
As William focuses on being the forward-facing leader of the monarchy, Andersen thinks he is trying to balance his duties and family life.
"In the midst of all this, William is overwhelmed with having to shoulder such a heavy load while his father battles cancer, and that means little time for self-indulgent tantrums of the sort that the king was famous for," Andersen said. "Still, William is bound to crack. It’s only a matter of time. Heads will roll; of that I am certain."
William avoided providing intimate details about Kate and Charles' well-being despite the public's desire to learn more about their conditions.
"William is under an enormous amount of pressure as he tries to take up much of the slack left by his father and his wife," Andersen noted. "Charles is clearly in a physically weakened and emotionally fragile state – the outpouring of concern for the king has brought him to tears."
"But the palace has bungled things badly; the king knows that better than anyone. As far as the monarchy is concerned, this has been nothing less than an epic PR fail," he added. "There have been tense moments and raised voices as staffers try to figure out how to restore the public’s trust in the monarchy post-Queen Elizabeth II. But short of the king himself coming clean about his medical condition, as well as Kate’s, the rumor mills will continue to churn furiously."
Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital.