Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Sip Wine As Saint West Enjoys PSG Game In Paris: 'Soccer Moms For The Win!' — Photos
We love a Kimmy and Kenny bonding moment!
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner were the ultimate soccer fans on Sunday, March 19, as they cheered on PSG at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, during their home match against Rennes.
The dynamic duo sipped red wine and snapped some selfies from the stands, as Kardashian was on mom duty watching her son Saint West and some of his friends, who were all given special treatment at the game.
“Soooo us 😂 @kendalljenner," the SKIMS founder wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair caught on camera.
Kardashian looked as stunning as ever in an all-black ensemble, while Jenner sported a camouflage baseball cap, a Bottega Veneta faux fur coat and chugged what appeared to be an afternoon cocktail.
Jenner was truly soaking in the full soccer-fan experience, as other photos of the supermodel showcased her munching on a sandwich of sorts in between recording bits of the game with her cell phone, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
Speaking of cell phones — Kardashian's 7-year-old son had a rather iconic moment during the Sunday Funday.
West was able to video chat with Brazilian soccer star Neymar and wish him well after he suffered a suspected ankle injury and was carried off the field in a stretcher during the second half of the game.
"The luckiest boys in the world FaceTiming @neymarjr to wish him a speedy recovery," the mother-of-four — who shares North, 9, Saint, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — stated beside pictures of her son and his friends chatting with Neymar through the phone.
To top off the already unforgettable afternoon, West and his group of young friends were able to meet and greet with legendary French soccer player Kylian Mbappe.
"Doesn’t get much cooler than this! @k.mbappe @psg," Kardashian admitted, adding, "Thank you so much psg for making our kids’ dreams come true."
“It’s safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip! Soccer moms for the win!! ⚽️," Kardashian concluded.