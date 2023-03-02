OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Works Out Alongside Pal Kelly Rowland As She Shows Off Her Stunning Figure & Grueling Workout Routine: Photos

kim kardashian shows off her stunning figure pp
By:

Mar. 2 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian knows working out can be tough, which is why she likely brought along her friend Kelly Rowland to ease the pain.

On Thursday, March 2, the reality star, 42, looked gorgeous when she showed off her enviable figure on Instagram.

In the pictures, the Hulu lead sported a black sports bra, black leggings and socks as she posed alongside the singer.

kim kardashian shows off her stunning figure

"Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated @kellyrowland," she gushed.

Kardashian had been busy as of late, as she was recently in Milan, Italy.

The star showed off her abs in several of her outfits — and even Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick took notice.

"💋 @dolcegabbana," she captioned the fun photos

Disick, 39, wrote, "la dolce vita."

kim kardashian shows off her stunning figure
After the makeup mogul returned home from her trip, she posted some cute snaps of herself with her son Saint.

"Is there really anything better in this life?" the Skims founder wrote alongside a photo of her eldest son sleeping soundly.

"This face," she continued to gush over her tot.

The moment was then ruined when Saint, 7, moved positions.

“Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought!" Kardashian quipped of the incident.

That same day, Kardashian, who shares North, 9, Saint, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, uploaded several flirty snaps on social media.

"search for soul," she captioned a slew of bikini shots.

Of course, people gushed over the droolworthy picture.

One person wrote, "Rerouting myself to the gym — WOW!!! 🔥," while another said, "Holly hot 🔥."

A third person said, "So pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kim kardashian shows off her stunning figure

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian seems to be doing better than ever since her split from West — but her kids will always come first.

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can. My kids — they don't know anything. So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content," she previously said.

