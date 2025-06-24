Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Are Unrecognizable in Sizzling New Swimsuit Campaign: Photos
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS x Roberto Cavalli collaboration was full of surprises.
The reality star, 44, debuted a curly blonde pixie cut in a sultry campaign with her mom, Kris Jenner, that launched on Tuesday, June 24.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Exotic Photoshoot
Kardashian bared her butt in a cheeky, zebra-print swimsuit as she laid on a chair. Jenner, 69, matched in a chiffon coverup and silk headscarf, paired with a chunky gold ring, while lounging on the couch in front of her.
The SKIMS founder stripped down to a tiny, blue, floral tube top and capris in an afternoon tea setup. She showed off her toned stomach in the luxe ensemble, exposing a matching thong underneath her pants. The momager coordinated in a billowy robe made out of the same print.
Kardashian later spread her legs on a beach chair, donned in a zebra-print two-piece. She accessorized with bright blue sandals and black sunglasses as she flaunted her lean physique.
The mom-of-four also put on a busty display in a scoop-neck, tiger-print one-piece and '80s-inspired red headband. Jenner stood in the background of the image, wearing a long-sleeved, flowing frock in the matching fabric.
The new collection combines SKIMS' signature form-fitting silhouettes with Roberto Cavalli's prints, including "Fagianella," "Light Zebra" and "Tiger Face."
"Unveiling such a luxurious collection with Roberto Cavalli is incredibly exciting. I’ve always admired the brand’s exotic prints and bold energy, and bringing that vision to life through SKIMS Swim allowed us to create something truly unexpected and elevated," Kardashian said in a press release. "We paired Cavalli’s most iconic prints with our signature swim silhouettes to deliver a s--- collection that empowers every body to own swim season, no matter where they vacation."
The clothing will be officially released on Friday, June 27.
Stars React to Kim and Kris' Latest Campaign
Celebrities praised the mother-daughter duo in the comments section of Kardashian's Instagram post, which received over half a million likes in just three hours.
"Sooooo fab 😍😍😍," WAGS alum Olivia Pierson wrote, while Tamar Braxton flooded the carousel with fire emojis.
"The creative director for the wigs deserves a raise 🤏🏾😍🔥❤️," a fan added.
Kris Jenner's Alleged Facelift
The family's recent photoshoot comes amid rumors that Jenner got a facelift.
"She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face," an insider spilled to a news outlet of her new look. "She’s thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70."
The source noted that Jenner is considering getting more work done on her body, including "skin tightening, a little lipo and a b----- tweak, just to keep everything looking lifted and youthful."