Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Are Unrecognizable in Sizzling New Swimsuit Campaign: Photos

The reality star, 44, debuted a curly blonde pixie cut in a sultry campaign with her mom, Kris Jenner , that launched on Tuesday, June 24.

Kardashian bared her butt in a cheeky, zebra-print swimsuit as she laid on a chair. Jenner, 69, matched in a chiffon coverup and silk headscarf, paired with a chunky gold ring, while lounging on the couch in front of her.

The SKIMS founder stripped down to a tiny, blue, floral tube top and capris in an afternoon tea setup. She showed off her toned stomach in the luxe ensemble, exposing a matching thong underneath her pants. The momager coordinated in a billowy robe made out of the same print.