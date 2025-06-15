Kris Jenner 'Talking About Getting Some More Work on Her Body' After Stunning Facelift: 'She’s Thrilled With the Results'

"Kris has always been unapologetic about her love of plastic surgery, it’s so totally normalized in her world, no one judges it, especially when the results are this good," the source told an outlet. "She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face. She’s thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70."

Jenner is reportedly assessing a slew of other treatments following her face work, including "skin tightening, a little lipo and a b----- tweak, just to keep everything looking lifted and youthful."

"Kris isn’t slowing down and her whole motto is that she may as well look as good as she feels," the insider divulged. "She’s got all the money in the world to get the best of the best when it comes to surgery and she’s got no problems spending it, especially if it means she can like what she sees in the mirror again."