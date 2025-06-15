Kris Jenner 'Talking About Getting Some More Work on Her Body' After Stunning Facelift: 'She’s Thrilled With the Results'
Is Kris Jenner going under the knife again?
An insider reported the Kardashians star, 69, is considering more plastic surgery after her recent transformation shocked fans.
"Kris has always been unapologetic about her love of plastic surgery, it’s so totally normalized in her world, no one judges it, especially when the results are this good," the source told an outlet. "She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face. She’s thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70."
Jenner is reportedly assessing a slew of other treatments following her face work, including "skin tightening, a little lipo and a b----- tweak, just to keep everything looking lifted and youthful."
"Kris isn’t slowing down and her whole motto is that she may as well look as good as she feels," the insider divulged. "She’s got all the money in the world to get the best of the best when it comes to surgery and she’s got no problems spending it, especially if it means she can like what she sees in the mirror again."
Did Kris Jenner Get a Facelift in 2025?
Jenner showcased a visibly smoother and lifted complexion while in Paris for Kim Kardashian’s robbery trial earlier this year.
Makeup artist Ash Holm posted a TikTok on May 13 of the momager lip-syncing the viral "Go Kylie [Jenner] go!" sound from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She donned an elegant velvet jacket studded with pearls and a pleated skirt as fans praised her new appearance.
"She looks younger than [7-year-old] Stormi [Webster]," one fan wrote, referring to Kylie's daughter, while another quipped, "That surgeon ATE."
Kris Jenner's 2011 Facelift
In early June, Kris confirmed Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher did her first facelift in 2011. Dr. Fisher thanked Kylie for shouting him out on TikTok for the b--- job he gave her, prompting the mom to praise him as a "superstar class act."
"You did my first facelift in 2011 … 14 years ago!!! and made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid," she wrote in the comments section of his Instagram post. "You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!"
An Expert Weighs in on Kris Jenner's Plastic Surgery
Although Kris hasn't confirmed the exact work she's reportedly had done this year, an expert believes she had a combination of several procedures to achieve her desired outcome.
"There is no way we can know exactly what was done, but based on the before and after pictures I have seen, it looks like she had some form of a face and mid-face lift, neck lift, skin resurfacing and upper facial procedures," Dr. John Diaz, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills exclusively told OK!. He thinks she also got a blepharoplasty (eyelid lift) and brow lift.