'Too Much Baggage': Pete Davidson's Split With Kim Kardashian Stemmed From 'Wild' Ex-Husband Kanye West, Friend Reveals
Staten Island holds a whole lot of secrets. A close friend from Pete Davidson's past has revealed why the comedian left his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian after a nearly year-long serious relationship.
In an interview with a news publication, Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza spilled the iconic couple may have split due to "Kim [having] too much baggage for him."
“She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them," continued Potenza.
According to his pal, it seems as though Davidson did not care to handle the 45-year-old's "childish" and "pathetic love drama" over the SKIMS founder.
“Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last," the television personality continued, due to the complete opposite lifestyles the two had come from.
Although there may no longer be any romantic relationship between the pair, OK! has previously reported both Kardashian and Davidson maintaining a strong and supportive friendship.
In a recent interview, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star even referred to her ex-boyfriend as a "cutie," while calling him "literally such a good person."
“They don’t really make them like him anymore,” she continued. “I’m excited for what he has coming up.”
A source confirmed the once-lovebirds still having "a lot of love and respect for one another."
Another member of the King of Staten Island star's inner circle revealed Davidson has been enjoying some much-needed time on his own since parting ways with Kardashian.
“Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy," spilled the insider. "He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL."
Like Potenza alluded to in his interview, sources confirmed West's constant drama played a major factor in tearing apart his ex-wife's relationship with Davidson — and it also destroyed the comedian's mental health in the process.
“Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that," an additional source noted of what Davidson had been going through.
