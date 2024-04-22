Kim Kardashian Loses Over 100K Instagram Followers After Taylor Swift Releases 'thanK you aIMee' Diss Track
Kim Kardashian's Instagram page is a bit of a mess after Taylor Swift dropped her 'thanK you aIMee' diss track on Friday, April 19.
According to reports, the reality star has lost more than 100K followers since the debut of the singer's new track, which is believed to be about their long-standing feud.
In addition, the SKIMS founder's latest Instagram post was flooded with comments from Swifties, with one person writing, "You should have just apologized like your mom told you to 🤷♀️ Thank you Aimee."
"So much shade going on here. #aIMee," penned another, with a third noting, "Finally someone stood up to Aimee."
In the song's title, the capitalized letters spell out the mother-of-four's first name, while the rest of the tune tells the story of a girl being bullied, which likely relates to how Kardashian, 43, and ex-husband Kanye West, 46, tried to paint the guitarist as a liar, causing immense backlash aimed at Swift.
"When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs at our school," the blonde beauty, 34 sings.
In another verse, the Pennsylvania native says, "And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take."
Swift's feud with Kardashian and West stems from when the rapper interrupted her VMAs victory speech in 2009.
Years later, after they reconciled, West called Swift to get her permission for a lyric on his tune "Famous." Following its release, in which he raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- / Why? I made that b---- famous," the Cats star denied that she approved the line.
Kardashian, who was still married to West at the time, then released an audio clip of the pair's phone call, in which it seemed like the "You Belong With Me" crooner did give the OK.
However, as she pointed out, West never told her he would refer to her as "that b----."
Nonetheless, people tried to cancel Swift, and Kardashian piled on to the hate by calling her a snake.
In addition to "thanK you aIMee," Swift supporters also believe her new song "Cassandra" is about the former spouses.
"I was in my new house placing daydreams / Patching up the crack along the wallI / Pass it and lose track of what I'm saying / 'Cause that's where I was when I got the call," Swift sings, which may refer to when West contacted her about "Famous."
In another verse, Swift, says, "They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time / That I was onto something / The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line," which listeners think is a nod to the wealthy Kardashian brood and West's Sunday Service.
As usual, Swift hasn't commented on whether fans' theories are correct.
