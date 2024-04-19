Kim Kardashian Trolled by Taylor Swift Fans After Pop Star Releases Diss Track About Kanye West's Ex-Wife
Just hours after Taylor Swift’s 2 a.m. release of her diss track “thanK you aIMee,” the Swifties came after Kim Kardashian on Instagram.
The song, which is rumored to be about the reality TV star due to the capped letters on the title indicating the 43-year-old’s name, labeled Kardashian as a “bronze, spray-tanned” bully Swift’s mom “wish[es] was dead.”
The shocking song came amid the two star’s ongoing feud, which escalated in 2016 after Kardashian and her then-husband Kanye West released a fake phone call of Swift.
Since the release, fans of The Tortured Poets Department singer have been calling out the Skims founder in the comments section of her latest post, which wished sister Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday.
“Thank you Aimee,” tons of user wrote below the snapshot of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé in black bikinis.
“Hey aimee,” another person said, with one more writing, “Aimee ❤️.”
One person even penned one of the lyrics from the track, which read, “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, also reacted to the controversial song.
“Kim Kardashian ripping the photo of Taylor off her ‘SKIMS 2025 Campaign’ vision board this morning after thinking getting Lana, Sabrina, and Brittany was inching her closer,” one individual penned, referencing how Kim’s company has had many of Taylor’s pal be the face of multiple ads.
“Taylor cooked the plastic out of Kim K,” another person said, while one more exclaimed, “I DID NOT HAVE TAYLOR SWIFT GAGGING KIM KARDASHIAN ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD OMFG????? #TSTTPD TAYVOODOO IS SO REAL.”
“Taylor Swift just made a diss track about Kim Kardashian in 2024 #TSTTPD,” someone else wrote in astonishment.
Even media personality Dave Portnoy praised the Eras Tour performer for going after the mother-of-four.
“#KIMKARDASHIAN GOT WRECKED,” the Barstool Sports founder stated. “I NEED TO SEE HER KID SINGING LYRIC [sic] ABOUT WHAT A DIRTBAG HER MOTHER IS.”
Portnoy further applauded the Grammy-winner, noting, “No defining clues besides capitalizing her name. I love Taylor.”
As OK! previously reported, Kim was not the only one fans believe is on the chopping block amid the release of The Tortured Poets Department.
Many speculated that the song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” alluded that Taylor’s ex Joe Alwyn cheated on her.
“You didn't measure up in any measure of a man. I would have died for your sins but instead I just died inside. You deserve prison, but you won't get time. You will slide into inboxes and slip through the bars,” the lyrics read. “In plain sight you hid but you are what you did. And I'll forget you, but I'll never forgive the smallest man who ever lived.”
“’The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’: So did he cheat on her? Did he abuse her?” one person wondered, while another ranted, “Who's ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ for?! Did Joe cheat?!... I'll never understand how the h--- that pink faced victorian looking man dared to cheat on THE Taylor Swift. The smallest man who ever lived for real.”