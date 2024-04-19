Taylor Swift Fans Believe Her New Song 'Cassandra' Refers to Singer's Feud With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Is Taylor Swift's new song "Cassandra" about her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?
Swifties seem to think so, taking to social media to highlight several lyrics that refer to their drama, which stemmed from when the Chicago native dissed Swift and interrupted her VMAs acceptance speech in 2009.
"I was in my new house placing daydreams / Patching up the crack along the wallI / Pass it and lose track of what I'm saying / 'Cause that's where I was when I got the call," the blonde beauty, 34, sings.
"The call" may signal when the rapper, 46, and his wife at the time, 43, contacted Swift to see if she would approve of his controversial lyrics for his tune "Famous."
When the song released, Swift denied that she was fine with the line, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- / Why? I made that b---- famous" — but Kardashian leaked their conversation, making it seem like she did gave him the OK.
However, Swift pointed out that during their chat, the dad-of-four never informed her he would call her "that b----" on the track, which was what she was upset about. Swift received instant hate for the situation, and the SKIMS founder piled on the backlash by referring to her as a snake.
In another verse, Swift, says, "They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time / That I was onto something / The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line," which listeners think is a nod to the wealthy Kardashian brood and West's Sunday Service.
"They all said nothing / Blood’s thick but nothing like a payroll / Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul/ You can mark my words that I said it first / In a morning warning, no one heard," she continues, hinting no one listened to her.
Listeners discussed their theories on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"I feel like this was her referring to the whole kim drama where people were ready to throw stones and talk s--- about her with media frenzy until the truth came out where everyone left the party of hating on her," one admirer shared, while another tweeted, "Cassandra is about the 2016 kanye drama and how when the true phone call leaked nobody except swifties talked about it because they only cared about burning her."
As OK! reported, the "Cruel Summer" vocalist's track "thanK you aIMee" is also rumored to be about Kardashian, with the capitalized letters in the song spelling out her first name.
The tune refers to the singer being incessantly bullied by a girl at school.