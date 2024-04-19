Was Taylor Swift 'Ghosted' by Matty Healy? Singer Appears to Shade Their Fling in New Song 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'
Taylor Swift might have fooled her fans — again.
The pop star released The Tortured Poets Department as a double album on Friday, April 19, and while many speculated a majority of the new music would focus on the demise of her six-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, a large portion of songs appeared to highlight her fling with Matty Healy.
One song in particular — "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" — had fans freaking out, as Swift seemed to completely bash Healy, whom she briefly dated after ending things with Alwyn last spring.
"Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed/ In your Jehovah’s Witness suit / Who the f--- was that guy?/ You tried to buy some pills / From a friend of friends of mine / They just ghosted you / Now you know what it feels like," the 14-time Grammy winner sings.
While touring with his band, The 1975, Healy can frequently be spotted wearing black suits with a black tie and white undershirt — similar to attire members of the religion have been known to wear.
Swift and Healy split just a few months after their romance landed them in headlines. At the time, "a friend close to the situation" revealed the pop star was single again, but they didn't provide any details as to why the "Somebody Else" singer was out of the picture.
- Does Taylor Swift Reference Boyfriend Travis Kelce in New Songs 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School'?
- Is Taylor Swift's New Song 'thanK you aIMee' About Kim Kardashian? Inside the Clues
- Travis Kelce Has 'Zero Concern' About Girlfriend Taylor Swift Writing Songs Inspired by Ex Joe Alwyn: 'He Supports Her 100 Percent'
Is it perhaps because he simply "ghosted" her without an explanation?
"And I don’t even want you back I just want to know / If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal / And I don’t miss what we had but could someone give / A message to the smallest man who ever lived," Swift sings elsewhere in the song.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The lyrics could be interpreted as Healy coming into her life just as she was supposed to have her first single summer following her longtime relationship with Alwyn — only for Swift to wind up heartbroken again.
Luckily, Travis Kelce swooped in to save the day, as the couple went public with their relationship just as summer was coming to an end in September 2023 — and they've been thriving ever since.
Social media users were quick to react to the song within hours of it hitting streaming platforms.
"THE SMALLEST MAN WHO EVER LIVED LMAOAOAOOOOOOOO Matty get off the floor omg," one fan exclaimed of Healy — who stands one inch shorter than Swift at 5'10" and previously said in an interview with Fader: "Everyone in the band is 6'4" and I'm 5'10", so everyone thinks that I'm 5'5". That's one of [the misconceptions]."
"Matty Healy count your days (I just listened to 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived)," a second supporter quipped.