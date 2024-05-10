Kim Kardashian Loses Over 40,000 Instagram Followers After Reality Star Was Booed at Tom Brady Roast, Study Reveals

According to a new study conducted by Sportcasting.com, Kardashian lost a whopping 40,656 Instagram followers as of Thursday, May 9 — mere days after she was booed by a packed audience upon taking to the podium for her portion of the roast.

While it's unclear what specific reason backed the crowd's decision to negatively welcome the SKIMS founder to the stage, many social media users speculated it had something to do with Kardashian and Taylor Swift's recently resurfaced feud following the release of the pop star's new song "thanK you aIMee" — believed to cryptically highlight decades-long drama between the two A-list stars.