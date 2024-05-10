Kim Kardashian Loses Over 40,000 Instagram Followers After Reality Star Was Booed at Tom Brady Roast, Study Reveals
Is Kim Kardashian's popularity tanking?
The reality star lost some of her Instagram followers after appearing at Netflix's live roast of legendary quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night, May 5.
According to a new study conducted by Sportcasting.com, Kardashian lost a whopping 40,656 Instagram followers as of Thursday, May 9 — mere days after she was booed by a packed audience upon taking to the podium for her portion of the roast.
While it's unclear what specific reason backed the crowd's decision to negatively welcome the SKIMS founder to the stage, many social media users speculated it had something to do with Kardashian and Taylor Swift's recently resurfaced feud following the release of the pop star's new song "thanK you aIMee" — believed to cryptically highlight decades-long drama between the two A-list stars.
Kardashian's loss in followers comes in spite of Netflix editing out the audiences' booing in the recorded version of the show, which is available for viewing on the streaming service platform.
Removing the harsh audio came after the live airing and didn't help much since internet users had already captured the viral moment as it played out on the comedy special.
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady's host Kevin Hart was the only other celebrity to lose followers after the Netflix special, with his Instagram follower count declining by 27,976 people.
While Brady was the star of the show, comedian Nikki Glaser definitely came out on top, gaining a total of 142,870 in the three days after receiving a standing ovation for her hilarious roast of the retired New England Patriots star.
Despite being booed, Kim stood in front of the filled venue to roast not only Brady, but also fire funny shots at herself, her former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner and her late dad, Robert Kardashian.
"I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might," the SKKN by Kim creator joked regarding previous whispers the two were an item.
"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape," Kim comedically continued in reference to the infamously viral video of her and then-boyfriend Ray J having intercourse during the early 2000s.
Kim went on to poke fun at Caitlyn, who transitioned from a man to a woman in 2015.
"But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheek bones, silky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes," she quipped, adding, "I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example from you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican or even a strong, confident woman."
Closing out her monologue, Kim said, "honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players."
Her shocking comment was a reference to her father, one of the lawyers who represented late Buffalo Bills athlete O.J. Simpson in his murder trial against ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman in the mid-1990s.