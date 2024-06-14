Kim Kardashian Says She Loves 'Waking Up' Next to Her Kids Despite Complaining That Spending Time With Them Is 'Torture'
Kim Kardashian has experienced both the ups and downs of parenting.
On the morning of Friday, June 14, the reality star uploaded a photo of her three youngest kids sleeping in her bed, captioning the sweet snap, "no better way to wake up."
However, on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired just one day prior, the mom-of-four, 43, complained about having to spend her birthday with her little ones.
"I thought my birthday, I’d have the day to myself. I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do," the makeup mogul told mom Kris Jenner. "I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday, I had a FIFA tournament, Color Me Mine — you should see the ugly thing I made."
"Like, this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday," Kardashian continued. "I need to sit my kids down and be like: 'This isn’t Mother’s Day, like, this is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time? On her birthday? Whose birthday is it?'"
"It was torture," the SKIMS founder admitted. "Just make me breakfast. That’s a great birthday."
In another scene, Kardashian said lounging in bed with the door locked while she eats ice cream "all day" would be her perfect birthday celebration.
"That’s what would have been my dream, but no, no one cares about my dreams. Not my kids, at least," she stated of daughter North, 10, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm West, 5, whom she co-parents with former husband Kanye West.
The pop culture icon received backlash from social media users for her comments, with one person calling her "selfish" and "narcissistic."
On the episode one week prior, the fashionista admitted she was having a tough time being a single mom.
"I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday," she spilled.
"I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying, ‘No is no.’ I think I also don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way,” Kardashian confessed. "They know when to con me and when to start with the tears so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad, just stop!’"
"I know I have to get it together," she concluded. "I'm such a pushover."