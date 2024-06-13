'Selfish Narcissistic Attitude': Kim Kardashian Gets Backlash for Complaining That Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was 'Torture'
Kim Kardashian is getting backlash for complaining that she had to spend her 43rd birthday with her four kids.
On the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star admitted to mom Kris Jenner that she didn't really enjoy her special day.
"I thought my birthday, I’d have the day to myself. I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do," the SKIMS designer, 43, explained. "I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday, I had a FIFA tournament, Color Me Mine — you should see the ugly thing I made."
"Like, this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday," she continued. "I need to sit my kids down and be like: 'This isn’t Mother’s Day, like, this is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time? On her birthday? Whose birthday is it?'"
"It was torture," Kardashian confessed. "Just make me breakfast. That’s a great birthday."
In a follow-up confessional scene, the mom-of-four said her perfect birthday would consist of sitting in bed with the door locked while she eats ice cream "all day long."
"That’s what would have been my dream, but no, no one cares about my dreams. Not my kids, at least," she quipped of daughter North, 10, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm West, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
Viewers were taken aback by her comments, with one person on Reddit writing, "Every episode she's complaining about her kids, it's too much, it's not cute. She's opening and setting her kids, especially North, up for harsh criticism and that's not fair."
"Kim, you wanted four kids with a nut bag. You have plenty of help yet still complain. You are choosing to take on 50 things that give you excuses to stay away from the kids," a second individual said.
"Well when you have children so they can be your accessories and then your cash cow, I expect this type of selfish narcissistic attitude," one critic tweeted.
Kim has been an open book when it comes to parenting, admitting on a previous episode that she has a hard time disciplining the tots.
"I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday," she spilled. "I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying, ‘No is no.’ I think I also don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way. They know when to con me and when to start with the tears so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad, just stop!’"
"I know I have to get it together," added the makeup mogul. "I'm such a pushover."