'This Is Cringe': Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Tone-Deaf' Skims Holiday Video After Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election
Out of touch much?
On Thursday, November 7, Kim Kardashian, 44, was slammed after she shared an extravagant Skims advertisement featuring Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and their family after Donald Trump, 78, won the 2024 election.
In the video, the stars and their brood were all wearing Skims while surrounded by tons of holiday decorations and deserts. The post came just days after the results of the election shocked America.
In response, people bashed Kardashian for her lack of political awareness.
“Love you Kim, but this is not the time,” one user shared, while another added, “Meanwhile, most people can't afford groceries 😢.”
“This is cringe! Read the room, Kim,” a third individual penned, as a fourth noted, “Girl please. Completely out of touch.”
One more person shared, “Tone-deaf as always.”
As OK! previously reported, though Kardashian did not share her endorsement for a candidate in the election, she did upload a birthday message for pal Ivanka Trump just before Election Day.
"No one sweeter than you @ivankatrump,” Kim penned alongside images of herself and the daughter of the president-elect on October 30.
Following her post, people wondered if this was Kim’s way of endorsing Donald for president.

"Oh????? So she’s a Trump supporter ???" one person wondered, while another said, "Girl wants to be invited to the White House again, so bad!"
"Kim K posting this a week before the biggest election in history is a deliberate choice and I'm not saying I expected anything more from her or her family but wow!!" a third pointed out, as a fourth chimed in, "Sorry, but I don't care if they’ve known each other since preschool — she should've thought about how this would look so close to the election. It’s really not a good look."
Someone else echoed, "Kim Kardashian posting a story with Ivanka Trump yesterday is absolutely insane. You can’t say it’s just a birthday post. She knows the timing."
Kim and Ivanka are longtime pals, as in 2023 she also expressed birthday wishes to the blonde beauty.
"The most thoughtful sweetest soul," she said at the time along with an image of them and their daughters.
"Can't wait to celebrate you asap!" she added. "Our babies are so small here."
Additionally, last October Kim shared photos, gushing over hanging out with her pals, including Ivanka.
"So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends," she penned. "Thank you for all the birthday love ❤️ and Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic 🎂."