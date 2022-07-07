NORTH WEST STEALS THE SHOW AT PARIS FASHION WEEK WEARING DAD KANYE WEST'S VINTAGE JACKET — GET THE LOOK

"We love you! Because you're so famous. We love you North!" one man in the crowd called back to her as she walked past them.

Moments later, North was followed by Kim, who commented, "Oh Northie," as the group climbed into a black vehicle just outside the upscale eatery.

Earlier that day, North was spotted out and about in Paris proving that she definitely inherited her rapper dad's sense of style. She was seen rocking a 2008 Vintage Kanye West Pastelle Varsity Jacket, loose-fitting black pants, a Balenciaga Mini Leather Satchel Bag, and Balenciaga Platform Crocs. All together, the Kanye-inspired look retails for more than $12,000!