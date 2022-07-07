Giving Them Attitude!North West Gets Sassy With Paparazzi In Hilarious Viral TikTok
Mini Kanye on the move!
North West is known for her confidence and sass from making surprise appearances teasing her mom, Kim Kardashian, during her makeup tutorials to her silly antics on TikTok, so it was no surprise when she had a bone to pick with a crowd of eager photographers.
"Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" she questioned the paparazzi as she exited Ferdi restaurant in Paris on Tuesday, July 5, in a now-viral TikTok.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alums' oldest daughter had been dining there along with her mother, her cousin Cici Bussey, and her friend Ryan Romulus, while visiting France for Kim's Paris Fashion Week runway debut.
"We love you! Because you're so famous. We love you North!" one man in the crowd called back to her as she walked past them.
Moments later, North was followed by Kim, who commented, "Oh Northie," as the group climbed into a black vehicle just outside the upscale eatery.
Earlier that day, North was spotted out and about in Paris proving that she definitely inherited her rapper dad's sense of style. She was seen rocking a 2008 Vintage Kanye West Pastelle Varsity Jacket, loose-fitting black pants, a Balenciaga Mini Leather Satchel Bag, and Balenciaga Platform Crocs. All together, the Kanye-inspired look retails for more than $12,000!
Although this most recent viral TikTok wasn't on North's personal account, as OK! previously reported, her dad has made it very clear he wants her far away from the popular platform.
"Don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don't have her on TikTok at all, if I'm not there to approve that," he said in an interview. "It was done without me knowing and it happened again so I feel like it's poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this 'crazy' narrative."
Kim later addressed the "Heartless" rapper's public outbursts surrounding the subject, confessing she would not ban their daughter from TikTok because it allowed her to "express her creativity ... with adult supervision."
She added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."