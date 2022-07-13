Kim Kardashian Has Fun & Adorable Photoshoot With Her 4 Kids, Kanye West Noticeably Absent

"Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," the insider added. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."

Davidson recently admitted that he is excited to have a family one day.