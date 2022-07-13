Kim Kardashian Has Fun & Adorable Photoshoot With Her 4 Kids, Kanye West Noticeably Absent
Fun in the sun! Kim Kardashian had a fun photoshoot with her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — and her ex-husband Kanye West was noticeably not in any of the photos.
"LIFE," the 41-year-old captioned a slew of photos, which featured the tots playing in the water as the sun set. The reality star donned a black bikini, and her kids all wore the same color.
Of course, people couldn't get enough of the moment. One person wrote, "So precious," while another added, "Chichi looks a lot like u!!"
A third user added, "Adorable❤️❤️🔥😍😍."
Kardashian and West, 45, split in February 2021 after six years of marriage, and since then, the former has moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.
The pair's romance has been heating up, as they recently went on vacation together and the comedian will be featured in the upcoming season of The Kardashians.
"Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more," a source told Entertainment Tonight.
"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," the insider added. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."
Davidson recently admitted that he is excited to have a family one day.
"My favorite thing ever, which I've yet to achieve, is that I want to have a kid," the 28-year-old dished during a recent episode of the actor's show Hart To Heart. "That's like, my dream."
"It would be so fun to just have a little dude," the King of Staten Island star continued. "I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm preparing for now, is trying to be as good of a dude ... develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."