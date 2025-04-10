Kim Kardashian Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Revealing Red Leather Ensemble: Hot Photos

Kardashian shared three pictures on Instagram in the deconstructed one-piece from Mowalola, showing the look from both the back and side. She paired the attire with black leather pants and a furry red bag from Alexander Wang tied around her waist. The SKIMS founder kept her hair simple and tied back in a low bun.

Fans flooded the comments section, but not necessarily for a good reason, as the majority of users compared Kardashian to Bianca Censori, her ex Kanye West's estranged wife.

"Why did I think it's Bianca," one person wrote, while another said, "@biancacensori, is that you?"

Others were more so captured by Kardashian's infamous posterior looking smaller than usual, expressing how it looks like she "lost her cake."

One user put it bluntly, writing, "Why has it become so small?"