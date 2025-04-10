Kim Kardashian Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Revealing Red Leather Ensemble: Hot Photos
Kim Kardashian is not afraid to show some skin.
The reality star, 44, almost had a nip slip when she wore a revealing red leather bodysuit in photos she shared on Wednesday, April 9.
Kardashian shared three pictures on Instagram in the deconstructed one-piece from Mowalola, showing the look from both the back and side. She paired the attire with black leather pants and a furry red bag from Alexander Wang tied around her waist. The SKIMS founder kept her hair simple and tied back in a low bun.
Fans flooded the comments section, but not necessarily for a good reason, as the majority of users compared Kardashian to Bianca Censori, her ex Kanye West's estranged wife.
"Why did I think it's Bianca," one person wrote, while another said, "@biancacensori, is that you?"
Others were more so captured by Kardashian's infamous posterior looking smaller than usual, expressing how it looks like she "lost her cake."
One user put it bluntly, writing, "Why has it become so small?"
West allegedly split from Censori in February because she began to feel uncomfortable with his behavior, from his antisemitic rants on X to him reportedly forcefully encouraging her to show up nude to the Grammy Awards red carpet.
The rapper confronted the breakup rumors in his new song "BIANCA" with the lyrics, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it."
- Kim Kardashian Wears Next to Nothing in Revealing Instagram Post Following Kanye West's Alleged Split From Bianca Censori: Photos
- Kim Kardashian Slammed for Looking Like Kanye West's Wife as She Shows Off Behind in Thong Bodysuit: 'Bianca, Is It You?'
- Kim Kardashian Mortified by Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori's Inappropriate Behavior: 'How Will She Explain It to the Kids?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
An insider claimed the SKKN by Kim founder reached out to Censori to show her support, but the Australian architect did not reply.
“Bianca ignored Kim but it was still important to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to,” the source told Page Six. “Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through.”
In March, West called Kardashian a "s-- worker" for allowing their daughter North, 11, to star in a video with FKA Twigs.
"I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown," Kanye declared in a social media post. "I would have expected more from Twigs. It's f------ all you n---. My soul is black, and watch, y'all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy."
He took it even farther during a 40-second video on Wednesday, April 3, as he rendered Kardashian his “public enemy” and compared her to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to get his point across.
“Picture this,” he said. “Imagine he leave Rocky off the album but it be a situation where Rocky and Rihanna was divorced and they were basically public enemies. And then, Carti raps about Fenty and then calls Rihanna for internet connects with Rihanna to ask to put Rocky’s kid on a song the next week. Yo Carti, what you doing!?”