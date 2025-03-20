Is It Over? Kanye West Spotted With Bianca Censori Look-Alike as Divorce Rumors Heat Up
Kanye West is stirring up the rumor mill once again!
Images shared by the Daily Mail show the controversial rapper in Los Angeles with a mystery woman who looks strikingly similar to his wife, Bianca Censori, just as swirling divorce rumors surround the couple.
The 47-year-old music mogul held auditions for his revived Sunday Service alongside this woman. West wore his signature all-black ensemble while his companion sported a long-sleeved black turtleneck paired with sleek black leggings and glasses.
That brunette bun? A signature look of Censori, 30, who's known for her chic hairstyles.
Interestingly, West announced the auditions for his Sunday Service gospel choir the very same day he was out with this look-alike. “Sunday service the next frontier is recruiting male choir members. Those selected are required to shave their heads. Shaved heads are not required to audition,” he teased in a since-deleted Instagram post. “The audition location is in Los Angeles and will be given upon RSVP. Open auditions will be held on Thursday, March 13, at 4 p.m.. Auditions are open to ages five and up.”
This mysterious outing comes hot on the heels of West’s red carpet appearance with Censori at the Grammys on February 2. In a surprising wardrobe choice, the model dramatically revealed a sheer dress beneath West's imposing black coat, exposing herself to the glimmering crowd — before the two quickly left the event.
That wasn’t the end of the drama, however. Just days later, West posted explosively on X and issued outrageous proclamations about his marriage to Censori.
“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S--- SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------,” the "Carnival" rapper declared in another since-deleted post.
He didn’t hold back and declared: “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU S---- A-- WOKE PAWNS.”
He went on to detail his complicated feelings, stating, “I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F--- WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR.”
Adding fuel to the fire, on February 9, a message from Censori’s verified account made waves on X, appearing to address her husband’s erratic behavior. “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness,” it read. She went on to express, “Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement.”
However, soon after the post gained traction, Censori, through a representative, denied she authored the message and stated they were working to get her account back.
Despite rumors swirling about their relationship, their rep cleared the air.
“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumors in the tabloid press,” said Milo Yiannopoulos to The Hollywood Reporter later that day.