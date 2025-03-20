Is It Over? Kanye West Spotted With Bianca Censori Look-Alike as Divorce Rumors Heat Up

Kanye West is stirring up the rumor mill once again!

Images shared by the Daily Mail show the controversial rapper in Los Angeles with a mystery woman who looks strikingly similar to his wife, Bianca Censori, just as swirling divorce rumors surround the couple.

The 47-year-old music mogul held auditions for his revived Sunday Service alongside this woman. West wore his signature all-black ensemble while his companion sported a long-sleeved black turtleneck paired with sleek black leggings and glasses.

That brunette bun? A signature look of Censori, 30, who's known for her chic hairstyles.