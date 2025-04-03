or
Kim Kardashian 'Ignored' by Bianca Censori After Hearing About Alleged Kanye West Split, Source Claims

photo of Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori
Source: mega

Kanye West named a song after Bianca Censori, detailing their apparent breakup.

By:

April 3 2025, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

A source close to Kim Kardashian claimed the SKIMS founder reached out to Bianca Censori after her alleged breakup with Kanye West.

News about Censori and West’s split made headlines on Thursday, April 3, after song lyrics from the rapper’s upcoming album, WW3, were released.

kim kardashian ignored by bianca censori kanye west split source says
Source: mega

Kanye West and Bianca Censori allegedly split up.

The track, “BIANCA,” disclosed how Censori left West and tried to have him committed to a mental institution.

“She's having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way that I tweeted," West’s lyrics revealed. "Until Bianca's back, I stay up all night, I'm not going to sleep. I really don't know where she's at."

kim kardashian ignored by bianca censori kanye west split source claims
Source: mega

The 'Can't Tell Me Nothing' rapper revealed in an unreleased song that Bianca Censori left him.

After hearing about the Australian architect’s breakup with West, who Kardashian was married to from May 2014 until March 2022, the beauty mogul allegedly tried to talk to her but was snubbed in her efforts.

“Bianca ignored Kim but it was still important to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to,” an insider said. “Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through.”

kim kardashian ignored by bianca censori after kanye west split source claims
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian was allegedly 'ignored' by Bianca Censori after she reached out to her following the split.

In West’s new song, he also compared his connection with Censori to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former relationship with Cassie Ventura. “I really don't know where she's at. I'm tracking my b---- through an app. I'm tracking my b---- through the city. I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy,” he rapped.

In March, a source close to Censori claimed she was ready to leave West but was too “frightened” to make the move. “I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” the insider revealed.

The source claimed that the architect was “struggling to get free.”

kim kardashian ignored by bianca censori after kanye west split
Source: mega

A source claimed that the beauty mogul is the 'only one' who knows what Bianca Censori is going through.

West's controversial relationship with Censori isn’t the only news making headlines, either. The “Heartless” artist recently called Kardashian his “public enemy” in a viral tweet. He claimed his ex-wife was in the wrong for allowing their daughter, North West, 11, to be featured in a music video for FKA twigs.

West also slammed Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian after she shared a photo of North on her Snapchat. “It's difficult when you know your children are being indoctrinated and used,” he tweeted in April. “People know why I went crazy. Now I'm in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail.”

