Kim Kardashian 'Ignored' by Bianca Censori After Hearing About Alleged Kanye West Split, Source Claims

In West’s new song, he also compared his connection with Censori to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former relationship with Cassie Ventura. “I really don't know where she's at. I'm tracking my b---- through an app. I'm tracking my b---- through the city. I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy,” he rapped.

In March, a source close to Censori claimed she was ready to leave West but was too “frightened” to make the move. “I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” the insider revealed.

The source claimed that the architect was “struggling to get free.”