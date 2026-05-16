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Kim Kardashian and North West Dazzle With Matching Diamond Grills on Mother’s Day

split photo of Kim Kardashian & North West
Source: MEGA; @Instagram/northwest; @kimandnorth/TikTok

Kim Kardashian and North West celebrated Mother’s Day with matching diamond grills.

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May 16 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West celebrated Mother’s Day in a sparkling style that has captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

North, 12, shared a heartfelt Instagram post honoring her mother, featuring a picture of the two with their matching diamond grills. “happy mother’s day 🖤,” she wrote alongside the image, sparking considerable interest online.

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image of Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West drew attention online after showing off matching diamond grills.
Source: @Instagram/northwest

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West drew attention online after showing off matching diamond grills.

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The post included a brief video in which both Kardashian and North showcased their iced-out smiles. Speculation arose as to whether the diamond grills were a Christmas gift from Kardashian to her daughter, first revealed during the holiday season.

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image of Kim Kardashian shares four kids with ex Kanye West.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with ex Kanye West.

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Kardashian opted for a more traditional Mother’s Day post, expressing her gratitude with a compilation video of cherished family moments.

She wrote, “My babies!!! Thank you for choosing me to be your mom.”

This stark contrast between the two posts highlights the dynamic relationship they share.

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
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North has made diamond grills a staple in her fashion repertoire, having previously debuted her “shark grills” from Johnny Dang & Co.

Each grill is crafted from crystal-clear stone and designed to resemble the teeth of a shark. Her collection has since expanded to include solid gold grills in various colors, showcasing her evolving style.

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image of North shared photos and videos of the sparkling accessories while calling attention to the close bond she shares with her famous mother.
Source: MEGA

North shared photos and videos of the sparkling accessories while calling attention to the close bond she shares with her famous mother.

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Kardashian has expressed her support for North’s fashion choices, stating, “You know, it makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her.”

However, this has not shielded them from criticism regarding the appropriateness of such extravagant accessories for a child.

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Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Kim Kardashian appeared on 'Call Her Daddy.'

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image of The matching grills sparked fresh discussions among fans.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

The matching grills sparked fresh discussions among fans.

Although the diamond grills are a new accessory for Kardashian, she has previously worn a set of opal and diamond grills in 2021, which she referred to as her “birthstone grills.”

Fans are curious whether she plans to adopt this style publicly in the future.

North’s fashion choices have often faced scrutiny, but Kardashian addressed this during an episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

“I just think anyone that’s raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I’m doing the best that I can,” she remarked, emphasizing her commitment to nurturing North’s creativity.

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